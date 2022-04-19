POWELL INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES DATE AND CONFERENCE CALL FOR FISCAL 2022 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

HOUSTON, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: POWL), a leading supplier of custom engineered solutions for the management, control and distribution of electrical energy, today announced that it will release results for the fiscal second quarter ended March 31, 2022 on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, Powell Industries has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live within the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. eastern time.

What: Powell Industries Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call



When: Wednesday, May 4, 2022 – 11:00 a.m. eastern / 10:00 a.m. central



How: Live via phone by dialing 1-833-953-2431 (domestic) or 1-412-317-5760 (international) and asking for the Powell Industries call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or live over the Internet by logging on to the web at the address below



Where: powellind.com





A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through May 11, 2022 and may be accessed by calling 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and using passcode 8444747#. A webcast archive will also be available at powellind.com shortly after the call and will be accessible for approximately 90 days. For more information, please contact Robert Winters or Ryan Coleman at Alpha IR Group at 312-445-2870 or email POWL@alpha-ir.com.

Powell Industries, Inc., headquartered in Houston, designs, manufactures and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control and monitoring of electrical energy. Powell markets include large industrial customers such as utilities, oil and gas producers, refineries, petrochemical plants, pulp and paper producers, mining operations and commuter railways. For more information, please visit powellind.com.

Contacts: Michael W. Metcalf, CFO

Powell Industries, Inc.

713-947-4422





Robert Winters or Ryan Coleman

Alpha IR Group

POWL@alpha-ir.com

312-445-2870

