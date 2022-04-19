Tower One Wireless Partners with Sitetracker to Operate Ahead of Capacity

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitetracker , the leading deployment operations management software for critical infrastructure providers, like Vantage Towers, Total Play, and Tower Engineering Professionals, is proud to announce its cloud platform has been selected by Tower One Wireless. The new partnership is built on Tower One Wireless's short-term mission to double the amount of Tower sites they own utilizing Sitetracker industry expertise.

Tower One Wireless is a public company founded in 2015 and is expanding its business across South American markets in Colombia, Mexico, and Ecuador while actively seeking opportunities in additional regions. Their primary focus is building towers for municipalities with limited or no cellular coverage using an elite cellular team that has built a combined total of over 2,000 towers. With a rapidly growing portfolio, Tower One Wireless realized they needed to invest in their success and separate themselves from the competition by adopting a tool to effectively manage high-volume projects with accurate real-time data on a single, flexible platform.

"We strongly believe that Sitetracker has the power, knowledge, and experience to help us develop our processes and keep the momentum of our business growing." said Juan Pablo Laspeñas, Vice President of Finance and Administration at Tower One Wireless. "We know we can save a lot of time and be more confident about the information we will have with the ability to access powerful reporting and live Trackers."

Tower One Wireless is a fast-growing company scaling its business across new regions and entering into new verticals. Sitetracker was selected as their dedicated deployment tool for intuitive project templates, intelligent reporting, and expertise in all aspects of the telecom industry. By moving off of their dated spreadsheets and adopting Sitetracker, Tower One Wireless plans to continue scaling to hit their goal of 400 sites before 2023. With this goal in mind, Tower One Wireless will directly reduce the digital gap of users and communities to help improve economic development.

Sitetracker's Vice President of Sales Alejandro Padilla remarks, "We are incredibly excited to partner with Tower One Wireless. We can relate to the challenges of getting internal systems right early in the company's growth cycle so that the main focus is on execution. We are proud that Tower One Wireless has chosen us as their partner in growth and in business."

About Tower One Wireless

Tower One's principal business is to build, own and operate multi-tenant wireless telecommunications infrastructure ("towers") in Latin America. Tower One leases space on its towers to mobile network operators. The Company is focused on the build to suit tower industry whereby a long-term lease is secured with a tenant prior to building a tower. The Company operates in the three largest Spanish-speaking countries in Latin America (Colombia, Mexico and Argentina) with a combined population of approximately 220 million people.

About Sitetracker

Sitetracker powers the rapid deployment of tomorrow's infrastructure. The global leader in deployment operations management software, Sitetracker helps innovative companies like British Telecom, KPN, Segra, and Chargepoint manage millions of sites and assets representing over $150 billion in portfolio holdings. By giving telecommunications, utility, smart cities, and energy teams a cloud-based solution that works easily and effectively, Sitetracker is accelerating the path to digital equity and a more sustainable future. Deploy what's next. For more information, please visit https://www.sitetracker.com/.

