Treadwell Therapeutics Announces the Appointment of J.D. Mowery, as Chief Operating Officer

NEW YORK and HONG KONG, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Treadwell Therapeutics ("Treadwell"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel, cross-modality medicines for unmet needs in cancer, announced today the appointment of J.D. Mowery as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Reporting into the office of the CEO, J.D. will play an integral role in the continued evolution of Treadwell Therapeutics, leveraging his 20 years of industry experience and technical acumen.

"J.D. is a key addition to Treadwell's culture of purpose," said Shane Burgess, co-CEO of Treadwell. "We are delighted to welcome J.D. into our organization. We are confident his operational experience in multiple modalities will bring significant value to Treadwell," added Michael Tusche, Ph.D., co-CEO of Treadwell.

J.D. has worked across multiple disciplines within the small molecule, mammalian, microbial, cell therapy and viral vector sectors, all while leading both drug product and drug substance organizations. He has also spent time on both the innovator and contract manufacturing side of the industry, gaining experience in contract negotiation, business development, and securing critical investments. During his time at Genentech, Lonza, Juno/Celgene, and most recently AGC Biologics, he has been continually recognized as an inspiring leader and mentor for his teams.

"My career has taken me in many different directions but I have always made those choices with a deep focus on learning and growing," said J.D. Mowery, COO of Treadwell. "The opportunity to join an organization that brings together all of my past experiences alongside such amazing vision, leadership, and devotion to the patient is a dream come true."

J.D. earned a Bachelor of Science from George Fox University and a Master of Business Administration at Marylhurst University, both in Oregon. He is widely considered an industry expert and thought leader on topics such as aseptic processing, cell & gene therapies, facility design, and contract manufacturing.

About Treadwell Therapeutics

Treadwell Therapeutics is a science driven, clinical-stage multi-modality oncology company developing first-in-class and best-in-class medicines to address unmet needs in patients with cancer. Treadwell's robust, internally developed pipeline includes a first-in-class PLK4 kinase inhibitor, CFI-400945 and a best-in-class TTK inhibitor, CFI-402257, and CFI-402411, an oral immunomodulatory kinase inhibitor with activity toward HPK1. Treadwell also has a strong pre-clinical pipeline with multiple biologic and next generation TCR based autologous cell therapy programs. For more information, please visit www.treadwelltx.com.

