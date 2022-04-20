Encompass Appoints Steve Hadaway as Chief Revenue Officer

NEW YORK and LONDON, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Corporation, the provider of intelligently automated Know Your Customer (KYC) solutions, has appointed experienced general manager and sales leader Steve Hadaway as its Chief Revenue Officer.

Encompass Corporation (PRNewswire)

Hadaway takes up the newly created post after 15 years in senior management positions at analytics software company FICO, where he was responsible for overseeing relationships with its global financial services clients. Most recently, as Vice President & Managing Director, EMEA, Hadaway drove the regional strategy, leading 200 employees serving more than 50 markets worldwide.

Noted for his successful track record of achieving exceptional growth and instilling a high-performance culture within his teams, Hadaway will be a key executive figure at Encompass. He will head up its revenue-focused functions, including Direct Sales, Strategic Alliances and Marketing.

"We are delighted to welcome Steve to Encompass. His vast experience of working with major financial institutions and steering impressive business growth will be invaluable as we continue to expand at a rapid rate," said Wayne Johnson, CEO and co-founder at Encompass. "This will be a crucial year for us as we work to enhance our impact across all regions, developing our product and business to bring on new customers and better meet the needs of those existing to us, and we are pleased to have someone of Steve's caliber join in this capacity at what is an incredibly exciting stage."

"It is such a thrill to be joining Encompass at this exciting stage of their evolution. They have built an extraordinary platform to help banks fight financial crime, ensure compliance and deliver enhanced customer experience through automated and digitized customer journeys," added Steve Hadaway, Encompass' new CRO. "The numerous client successes to date have been impressive and I see a great deal of potential still for the business, and for our clients. It is also rewarding to be joining a company where growth is built on a positive culture of customer-led innovation, employee collaboration and empowerment. I am so excited to get started."

The news follows twelve months of significant growth in revenue and new accounts, including global banks, as well as the addition of specialist industry experts to the business across the U.K., Europe, Asia-Pacific and the U.S.

Encompass also recently announced a capital raise of approximately $33m. This will be used to accelerate its international expansion plans, which have included office openings in New York and Amsterdam.

About Encompass Corporation

Encompass Corporation (Encompass) transforms regulatory compliance and customer onboarding with Know Your Customer (KYC) automation. As a global leader in automated KYC due diligence worldwide, Encompass serves global banks and financial institutions to streamline their KYC process and comply with regulations and requirements. Launched in 2012, Encompass serves customers across the globe and features offices in Amsterdam, Belgrade, Glasgow, London, New York, Singapore and Sydney. To learn more, visit EncompassCorporation.com.

