University President to Receive the Distinguished American Award from the Brian Piccolo Chapter of the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame

MIAMI, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- David A. Armstrong, J.D., President of St. Thomas University, will receive the Distinguished American Award from the Brian Piccolo Chapter of the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame, Inc. at its annual awards banquet on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

The Distinguished American Award is presented on special occasions when an exceptional candidate such as President Armstrong emerges. The award is recognized as one of the most prestigious honors bestowed upon former college football players or coaches. The recipients are outstanding people who have maintained a lifetime of interest in the game of football and who, over a long period of time, have exhibited exemplary leadership qualities and made significant contributions to the betterment of amateur football in Florida and across the United States.

"President Armstrong truly deserves -- and has truly earned -- this Distinguished American Award from the Brian Piccolo Chapter of the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame, Inc. As a former college player, coach, and athletic director, and now as a college president, President Armstrong really represents and reflects all that is good about our great game of football," commented John P. "Jack" Seiler, member of the Board of Directors of the Brian Piccolo Chapter. "We are privileged and honored to recognize his extraordinary leadership at all levels of life, his countless contributions to scholar-athletes, his immense passion for building community and improving the lives of thousands, and his intense love of football not only as a game but as a 'game changer' for so many. Congratulations President Armstrong but, more importantly, thank you!"

Involved in football since childhood, Armstrong was a standout college player, semi-pro player, and went on to coach successfully for 22 years at the high school and collegiate levels. In 2009, as Vice President at Notre Dame College, he established their football program. In 2019, President Armstrong established the football program at St. Thomas University. Having had success at every level, Armstrong's most cherished football experience was coaching his son, David, and his friends for seven seasons of youth football, earning three championships, and making countless memories.

"Being honored by the National Football Foundation feels like I am living a dream, especially the Brian Piccolo Chapter. I am humbled by Jack Seiler and the Orange Bowl Committee's nomination and their recognition of my lifetime work in promoting the great game of football, which has done so much for me personally," said President Armstrong. "The skillsets that we learn on the field are the skillsets that we need to live a great life. I am so grateful to all my coaches over the years, my family, my teammates, my former players, and the people I work with for allowing me to continue the great legacy of amateur football."

Contact: Donna Jannine

St. Thomas University Media Relations

(m) 786.390.4688

djannine@stu.edu

View original content:

SOURCE St. Thomas University