CELEBRATING A LEGACY OF COMMITMENT: GLIDE and eBay Present the Grand Finale

"Power of One" Charity Auction Lunch with American legend Warren Buffett

SAN FRANCISCO, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GLIDE and eBay are pleased to present the grand finale of the Power of One Charity Auction Lunch with Warren Buffett. Bidding will open on Sunday, June 12 at 7:30pm PST. After a two-year pandemic hiatus, this one-of-a-kind event is back in 2022, with the winning bidder having an opportunity to not only make history, but to spend an unforgettable afternoon with American legend Warren Buffett and build on GLIDE's enduring legacy of impact.

GLIDE and eBay Present the Grand Finale “Power of One” Charity Auction Lunch with American legend Warren Buffet (PRNewswire)

Conceived by the late Susie Buffett, the Power of One Charity Auction Lunch was launched in 2000 and initially raised $25,000. In 2003 and at Warren Buffet's suggestion, the auction moved to eBay and since then has raised more than $34 million to support GLIDE. All proceeds from Power of One Charity Auction Lunch go toward GLIDE's transformative programs and services that lift people out of poverty, hunger, and homelessness, and advance equity through systems change.

"GLIDE is recognized nationally as a leading center for equity and impact, dedicated to transforming lives. Warren Buffett's friendship and generosity over the past 22 years have been invaluable in deepening GLIDE's impact on the systems that drive poverty and inequity," said GLIDE President and CEO Karen Hanrahan. "We are honored and deeply grateful for his unwavering support of GLIDE's mission over the past two decades and his legacy will have a lasting positive impact on GLIDE and the clients we serve."

Since 2008, winning bids have exceeded $1M, and have helped GLIDE extend its reach and deepen its impact. A cornerstone organization in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood, GLIDE's services have expanded to meet the challenges of the aftershocks of the COVID-19 pandemic, increased opioid overdoses and widening income disparity.

GLIDE continues to move forward and is implementing a large-scale plan with evidence-based solutions that help more people in need exit crises into stability and onto pathways out of poverty. These innovative initiatives include expanded integrated mobile services to extend GLIDE's reach into underserved communities and ensure more women and families of color get the support to make sustainable changes in their lives. Focused on impact and combating systems that foster inequity, GLIDE is influencing institutions of power, advancing policies and investments that break cycles of intergenerational poverty and homelessness, and enabling people to thrive for good.

The Power of One Charity Auction Lunch launched on eBay in 2003, at the urging of Mr. Buffett who knew the marketplace had the power to attract bidders from all over the world. Since then, eBay has helped raise more than $34 million over the course of 20 lunches. eBay for Charity is one of the world's largest charitable platforms, enabling eBay's global community of 147 millions buyers to support the causes that matter most to them.

"Every day, eBay connects people and builds communities in order to create economic opportunity for all," said eBay's CEO, Jamie Iannone. "eBay for Charity was created to pioneer a bold new model of charitable giving on one of the world's largest marketplaces. Since its inception, through the generosity of our community, we've helped thousands of organizations around the world raise more than $1.1 billion on our platform. With Warren Buffett's final Power Lunch we anticipate another record-setting auction with all proceeds supporting GLIDE – an organization that aligns with our mission and values by empowering people, promoting equality and creating economic opportunity."

Bidding for this year's Power of One Charity Auction Lunch begins at 7:30 pm PDT on June 12, 2022 and ends at 7:30 pm PDT on June 17, 2022. Bidding starts at $25,000 and all bidders must be pre-qualified prior to the start of the event. To pre-qualify, visit: eBay.com/GLIDE. Two billboards to announce the grand finale event went up today in Omaha in advance of the Berkshire & Hathaway annual shareholder's meeting on April 30th.

Winning bidders and up to seven of their guests dine at one of Mr. Buffett's favorite restaurants – Smith & Wollensky in NYC. As host of the annual Power of One Charity Auction Lunch, Alan Stillman, founder of Smith & Wollensky, has generously donated tens of thousands of dollars to the event. The restaurant has been called "the quintessential New York steakhouse" by Gourmet Magazine and "the steakhouse to end all arguments" by The New York Times.

For more information about the grand finale of the Power of One Charity Auction Lunch with Warren Buffett, please contact GLIDE at (415) 674-6060, Buffett@GLIDE.org, or visit eBay.com/GLIDE. For more information about GLIDE please visit GLIDE.org.

About GLIDE:

For nearly six decades spanning political, economic and cultural changes, GLIDE has served as a social justice movement, social service provider and spiritual community dedicated to strengthening communities and transforming lives. GLIDE is a nationally-recognized center for equity, dedicated to fighting systemic injustices, creating pathways out of poverty and crisis, and transforming lives. Through our integrated comprehensive services, advocacy initiatives, and inclusive community, we empower individuals, families, and children to achieve stability and thrive. GLIDE is on the forefront of addressing some of society's most pressing issues, including poverty, housing and homelessness, and racial and social justice.

About eBay for Charity

eBay for Charity enables members of the eBay community to connect with and support their favorite charities when they buy or sell in the U.S. and abroad. Sellers can donate up to 100 percent of the proceeds to a charity of their choice, while buyers can add a donation to their purchase during checkout. To date, more than $1.1 billion dollars has been raised for charity by the eBay community, and the program is on-track to raise an additional $600 million by 2025. Visit www.eBayforCharity.org for more information.

About eBay

eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY) is a global commerce leader that connects people and builds communities to create economic opportunity for all. Our technology empowers millions of buyers and sellers in more than 190 markets around the world, providing everyone the opportunity to grow and thrive. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, California, eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2021, eBay enabled over $87 billion of gross merchandise volume. For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, visit www.ebayinc.com.

