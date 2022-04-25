R2 Technologies Reaches First Year Commercial Milestone of Shipping 100 GLACIAL® Devices

Over 15,000 Patient Treatment Cycles Performed To-Date

SAN RAMON, Calif., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- R2 Technologies Inc. ("R2"), the world leader in CryoAesthetic™ medical devices, today announced that they have shipped 100 GLACIAL® devices to customers globally. To-date customers have delivered over 15,000 GLACIAL® treatment cycles, helping patients reach their skin goals by reducing inflammation and revealing younger looking skin. R2 reached this significant achievement within its first year of commercial sales of the GLACIAL® Rx platform.

GLACIAL Rx (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to see U.S. customers and patients responding positively to the GLACIAL® Rx platform."

GLACIAL® Rx is the first-to-market controlled cooling treatment of its kind, FDA-cleared to temporarily reduce inflammation, pain, swelling, and to remove benign lesions. GLACIAL® Rx CryoAesthetic™ treatments can be delivered with or without topicals, depending on the goals of the patient. With high patient satisfaction rates, 100% of patients surveyed would have the treatment again.

"We are thrilled to see U.S. customers and patients responding positively to the GLACIAL® Rx platform, and it is quite an achievement to have reached this milestone within our first commercial sales year while launching during the pandemic," says Tim Holt, R2's Chief Executive Officer. "We are grateful to the early adopters who have brought on GLACIAL® Rx as a premium facial treatment and are exploring innovative ways to use GLACIAL® contact cooling to reduce inflammation."

"I am thrilled to be part of the growing group of providers who offer GLACIAL® Rx, as my patients tell me the only thing better than how the treatment feels, is how it makes their skin look," says Dr. Bruce Katz, board-certified dermatologist, and director of JUVA Skin & Laser Center. "Other devices can give you an immediate glow, but GLACIAL® Rx clears up congestion and skin dullness immediately, but what really differentiates it, is that in the weeks following a treatment, the appearance of skin conditions such as age spots and redness or inflammation continue to improve."

R2 will be celebrating with hashtag #Glacial100 in the coming weeks and is actively taking orders from aesthetic providers who want to offer GLACIAL® Rx controlled cooling treatments in their practices.

About R2 Technologies

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, R2 Technologies is the world leader in CryoAesthetic™ medical devices, including the GLACIAL® platform for precision contact cooling of the skin, which has been shown to reduce inflammation and also brighten dark spots. In 2014, Pansend Life Sciences, LLC and Blossom Innovations, LLC founded R2 Technologies and licensed exclusive intellectual property from Massachusetts General Hospital. In 2019, R2 brought on strategic partner, Huadong Medicine Co., Ltd. In close collaboration with these partners and the brand's scientific founders and world-famous luminaries in aesthetic medicine, Drs. Rox Anderson, Dieter Manstein, and Henry Chan, R2 focuses on the development, engineering, clinical research, and commercialization of groundbreaking technologies for aesthetic providers and consumers. Since inception, R2 has raised $76 million in financing led by a world-class team of experts within the aesthetics industry. To learn more about R2 Technologies, treatment offerings and providers, visit glacialskin.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and Instagram.

PR CONTACT: EvolveMKD, GlacialRx@EvolveMKD.com

GLACIAL Rx by R2 Technologies (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE R2 Technologies