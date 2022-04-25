Venice Biennale Arte 2022 Gala Raises Over €1 Million to Support Humanitarian Efforts in Ukraine

The Venice Biennale event celebrated Venice and the arts to raise aid for the people of Ukraine

MIAMI, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peter Brant Jr & Ivy Getty, together with Ulla Parker and Erica Pelosini, and in partnership with Sortium Blockchain Studio, hosted a charity gala event Thursday, April 21 at the Scuola Grande di San Rocco in Venice Italy. Over €1 million was raised, to support several charities who are working tirelessly to help the Ukrainian people and communities impacted by the current conflict with Russia.

The event's inception was conceived by Peter Brant Jr and Ivy Getty, joined by Ulla Parker and Erica Pelosini with the Therme Art sponsorship making the idea a reality. The gala featured renowned charity auctioneer Simon de Pury who led the live auction, and an NFT silent auction from Sortium Blockchain Studio.

The event highlighted The Appeal of Conscience Foundation, the Museums of Ukraine and a number of frontline charitable organizations, including the Maria Prymachenko Family Foundation, the Ukrainian frontier organization 100% Life, the Museum Crisis Centre, as well as the Ukrainian Emergency Pavilion, a project of the Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund. All of whom are selflessly working to help the people of Ukraine who have been affected by the ongoing conflict. There has been significant infrastructure damage that has left hundreds of thousands of people without electricity or water, while damaged roads have disrupted supply chains, leaving communities cut off from food and basic supplies. The honored charities have worked around the clock providing emergency aid.

"The Ukrainian people really need our help," said Peter Brant Jr, of the Brant Foundation, and member of the Advisory Council of the Appeal of Conscience Foundation. "Whatever we can do big or small we need to do for them now."

In the coming weeks, volunteers will increase their humanitarian aid including working to reunite separated families, providing food and other household items, and increasing awareness about areas contaminated by unexploded ordnance. The current needs are tremendous, critical among them include water delivery, support to health facilities and medical care for families wounded.

Special thanks to the gala hosts Peter Brant Jr., Ivy Getty, Cecilia Alemani, Princess Alia Al-Senussi, Roksana Ciurysek-Gedir, Marc Glimcher & Fairfax Dorn, Simon de Pury, Robert Hanea, Masha Isserlis, Hans Ulrich Obrist, Ulla Parker, Erica Pelosini, Mikolaj Sekutowicz & Sara Faraj, Tej Tadi, and Francesca Thyssen-Bornemisza, Matteo Corvino, Allen Booth, Larry Gagosian and the event sponsors Ikona Collection, TBA21 Thyssen-Bornemisza Art Contemporary, Maria Prymachenko Family Foundation, Therme Art, Mindmaze, de Pury, Aab Productions, Zuecca Projects, and Sortium Blockchain Studio.

About Sortium Blockchain Studio

Sortium Blockchain Studio, the pioneering Web3 technology provider offering innovators from every corner of gaming, art, entertainment, fashion, and education, advanced technology to build immersive experiences inside metaverses and virtual worlds. Sortium creates immersive virtual experiences allowing audiences to engage with interactive narrative and new world concepts, bridging the gap between digital life and reality.

From defining advancements in the Entertainment, Artificial Intelligence, Simulation, Blockchain and NFT industries, Sortium empowers enthusiasts by giving them ownership of their digital assets and experiences by making blockchain technology accessible to everyone. Sortium's founders have been trusted by major brands such as Disney, Marvel, Lucasfilm, MLB, UEFA, Topps, and more, to build tailored web3 platforms to elevate their brands into the future of digital interaction, ownership, and community. For more information, visit www.sortium.com

