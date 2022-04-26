RAYMOND ANNOUNCES 2022 FUNDING RECIPIENTS FOR UNIVERSITY RESEARCH PROGRAM

University Research Program has provided more than $4 million in funding since its inception to advance the future of material handling

GREENE, N.Y. , April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Raymond Corporation, a Toyota Industries Company, has selected three research proposals to receive funding through The Raymond Corporation University Research Program. Through the program, professors and student researchers are encouraged to apply their engineering and technical research to discover innovative solutions for the material handling industry.

The Raymond Corporation (PRNewswire)

After reviewing innovative research ideas from more than 30 universities, Raymond has selected three proposals to receive financial support. The research proposals selected for funding are:

Developing AR-Guided Skill Training to Improve the Performance and Productivity of Reach Truck Drivers

Proposal Author: Professor Sol Lim, Virginia Tech

Omni-Channel Facilities Supported by Modular and Moveable Robotic Platforms

Proposal Author: Professor Jennifer Pazour, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

Symbiotic Vehicle Routing

Proposal Author: Professor John Carlsson, University of Southern California

The University Research Program helps to drive the next generation of technology for the supply chain, logistics and material handling industries. The mission is to encourage professors and researchers to apply their knowledge of engineering and technical fields, drawing synergies and collaboration between collegiate research and The Raymond Corporation.

The University Research Program has funded 18 projects from 16 leading universities across the country, totaling more than $4 million in funding. The selected applicants have been evaluated on several criteria, including their possible impact on the future of the material handling industry, timeline and feasibility of budget.

"Our University Research Program is reflective of Raymond's commitment to the next generation of leaders in the material handling industry," said Michael Field, president and CEO of The Raymond Corporation. "We believe partnering with academia's brightest minds will help not only solve today's challenges but lead the way for the industry into the future with innovative new technology and automated solutions. We are excited to see the impact these individuals will make on the industry moving forward."

The University Research Program will begin accepting applications starting May 2023 for the 2024-25 funding cycle.

To learn more about the University Research Program, including information on previously funded projects and how to apply, visit www.universityresearchprogram.com.

