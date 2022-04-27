Invesco Expands Commodity ETF Suite with a Unique Electric Vehicle Commodities Strategy

New commodities solution brings investors access to the metals essential for electric vehicles in a first-of-its-kind ETF

ATLANTA, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ), a leading global asset management firm, announced today that it has expanded its Invesco Commodities Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Suite with the launch of Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (EVMT). EVMT is an actively managed ETF designed to provide economic exposure to the commodities widely used in the production of electric vehicles.

"Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF will be the first non-equity ETF to invest in the electronification of transport, furthering Invesco's history of pioneering value-added investment strategies that have exciting potential for client portfolios," says Anna Paglia, Global Head of ETFs and Indexed Strategies at Invesco.

The Invesco EVMT ETF is the first fund to offer access to upstream electric vehicle transition themes by offering exposure to commodities critical to producing electric vehicles. This allows investors the ability to focus solely on industrial metals, rather than a midstream investment in companies that manufacture batteries and electric vehicles.

At launch, EVMT will invest in derivatives and other financially linked instruments to gain exposure to metals critical to electric vehicle production. These metals currently include aluminium, cobalt, copper, iron ore, nickel, and zinc. The ETF is actively managed with the potential to expand both the number and type of metals included in the ETF as electric vehicle production and technology evolves.

"EVMT will be the first commodities fund to offer exposure to an electric vehicle theme, as well as the only ETF that considers metals necessary for whole car production, rather than a focus on battery production," says Jason Bloom, Head of Fixed Income and Alternatives ETF Strategy at Invesco. "By considering the whole car production through a commodities lens, the composition of EVMT focuses on the full opportunity, which affects the weightings of the included metals."

The interest in electric vehicles continues to build in the U.S., bolstered by President Biden's executive order which set a goal for electric vehicles to make up half the cars and trucks sold in the U.S. by 2030.1 Major automobile manufacturers such as Ford, GM, Volvo, Honda2 and others have also committed to electric vehicle transition by 2040.3 The acceleration of electric vehicle production and the materials needed to ramp-up this technology will be critical factors in decarbonization and the push to increase renewable energy.

Invesco's Commodities ETF line-up has seen over $3.8 billion of inflows in 20224 thus far, due to the increased investor interest in commodities, possibly due to economic issues including rising interest rates, U.S. inflation and geopolitical unrest. Invesco's broad commodity ETF, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC), is the largest broad commodity ETF globally.5

EVMT will seek long-term capital appreciation by utilizing a strategy designed to exceed the performance of its benchmark, the S&P GSCI Electric Vehicle Metals Index. In pursuing this strategy, EVMT will generally align holdings in a weighting consistent with the benchmark, although it may not seek exposure to all the components of the benchmark or in the same proportion. Similar to PDBC, EVMT is structured as a 1940 Act Fund6 that avoids generating a Schedule K-1 for investors and instead issues a Form 1099. This tax structure is preferential for some investors.

EVMT further strengthens the Invesco Commodities line-up, adding a thematic solution to an increasingly relevant area of alternatives ETFs.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. (Ticker NYSE: IVZ) is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in more than 20 countries, Invesco managed US $1.6 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of March 31, 2022. For more information, visit www.invesco.com/corporate.

