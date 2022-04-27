Liberty Hill Foundation Honors California Assemblymember Isaac Bryan and Other Progressive Leaders at 2022 Upton Sinclair Homecoming Celebration

LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Hill Foundation, the leading social justice foundation in Los Angeles, will host its signature Upton Sinclair Homecoming Celebration to honor the work of frontline organizers, activists, philanthropists, and everyday changemakers.

Back in person for the first time since 2019, the Homecoming Celebration will bring more than 700 members of the Los Angeles progressive community together to celebrate the often-overlooked work of activists and community organizations fighting for systemic change locally.

The event will feature performances by GRAMMY award-winning band Ozomatli, performing songs from their new hit album "Non-Stop: Mexico to Jamaica," a social justice art walk highlighting the organization's four-decade history, an interactive art wall created in partnership with local organization Arts Bridging the Gap, and a live mural painted by local artist Amani Holbert. This social justice gathering will be an event unlike any other in the history of Liberty Hill.

"Our Homecoming Celebration is the perfect way to celebrate the work of the many activists, grassroots leaders, community partners, donors, foundation partners, and other allies on the frontlines fighting to advance social justice," said Liberty Hill Foundation President/CEO Shane Murphy Goldsmith. "This year's theme is The Fight for Home, a celebration of the activists, organizers, and organizations that are waging the ultimate fight to protect the right of Angelenos to have a roof over their heads and housing as a human right, as well as the fight to protect the one home we all share—our environment."

The Upton Sinclair Homecoming Celebration will honor several champions in the fight for social justice with awards that reflect Liberty Hill's commitment to justice for all. California State Assemblymember Isaac Bryan will serve as keynote speaker and receive the Upton Sinclair Award, presented to a person of unwavering idealism and vision, whose work illustrates an abiding commitment to social justice and equality. The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation and CEO Nichol Whiteman will receive the Visionary Award for their commitment to youth development, education, health care, and ending homelessness, through a social justice lens. Liberty Hill will also present its Founders Award to the Meltzer Sieroty family, who have been a passionate force in progressive philanthropy in Los Angeles for more than 40 years.

Liberty Hill achieves its mission by identifying community leaders on the frontlines, investing in their work, and building strategic alliances to spearhead progressive change.

About Liberty Hill Foundation

Liberty Hill Foundation is a laboratory for social change philanthropy. We leverage the power of community organizers, donor activists, and allies to advance social justice through strategic investment in grants, leadership training, and campaigns. We envision a society in which all people have a powerful voice, including those currently shut out of our democracy, people cut off from opportunities because of their skin color, gender or sexual orientation, where they live, or where they were born. We will not rest until society provides justice and equality for all.

