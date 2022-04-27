RHP PROPERTIES EXPANDS DELAWARE PORTFOLIO WITH ACQUISITION OF THREE PREMIER MANUFACTURED HOME COMMUNITIES

New Properties Feature Family Friendly and Retirement Settings

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RHP Properties, the nation's largest private owner and operator of manufactured home communities, has announced the acquisition of three, 5-Star manufactured home communities in Delaware. This expands the company's manufactured home portfolio to seven communities in the state and brings the company's total of manufactured home communities to 311 nationwide. The announcement was made by Ross Partrich, CEO, RHP Properties.

(PRNewsfoto/RHP Properties) (PRNewswire)

The Rehoboth Beach portfolio includes the communities of Colonial East in Rehoboth Beach and Sussex East and Sussex West, both in Lewes. Combined, there are a total of 690 home sites, including mostly multi-section homes with garages.

Colonial East is an all-age community located directly on Route 1, across from the popular Tanger Outlets Rehoboth – Surfside. It features a pool and beautiful clubhouse.

Sussex East & West are 55+ communities located directly on the newly developed Georgetown-Lewes Trail, a pedestrian and cycling trail that takes residents directly to the beach. The communities share an office called "The Manor House," with amenities including a clubhouse and indoor pool. Both communities have large home sites.

The Rehoboth area is an upscale resort and beach town located two hours from Washington, D.C., Baltimore and Philadelphia and less than four hours from New York City. AARP named it a retirement "Dream Town."

"RHP Properties is pleased to announce the acquisition of this portfolio, which features three well established communities in an area known for its high quality of life," said Partrich. "RHP is proud to continue the 50-year legacy of the local ownership group that developed these communities and carry on their tradition of excellence and service.

We look forward to introducing RHP Social, our community programming that brings residents together with events such as barbeques, bingo, arts and crafts and many other events, to enhance the sense of community for our residents."

About RHP Properties

Founded in 1988, RHP Properties is the nation's largest privately held owner and operator of manufactured home communities with managed assets of more than $6B, including 311 manufactured home communities nationwide, totaling about 72,777 homes in 30 states.

Headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan, RHP Properties employs more than 1,000 professionals. For more information visit www.rhp.com.

CONTACT:

Glenn Oswald

Christine Snyder

Marx Layne & Company

(248) 855-6777

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RHP Properties