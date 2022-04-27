Stewart Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

- Total revenues of $852.9 million ($815.0 million on an adjusted basis) compared to $688.6 million ($685.3 million on an adjusted basis) in the prior year quarter
- Net income of $57.9 million ($55.8 million on an adjusted basis) compared to $54.2 million ($51.7 million on an adjusted basis) in the prior year quarter
- Diluted EPS of $2.11 ($2.03 on an adjusted basis) compared to prior year quarter diluted EPS of $2.01 ($1.92 on an adjusted basis)
HOUSTON, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE: STC) today reported net income attributable to Stewart for the first quarter 2022 of $57.9 million ($2.11 per diluted share), compared to net income attributable to Stewart of $54.2 million ($2.01 per diluted share) for the first quarter 2021. On an adjusted basis, Stewart's first quarter 2022 net income was $55.8 million ($2.03 per diluted share), an improvement of $4.1 million, or 8 percent, from the first quarter 2021. First quarter 2022 pretax income before noncontrolling interests was $79.6 million ($76.9 million on adjusted basis) compared to pretax income before noncontrolling interests of $74.0 million for the first quarter 2021.
First quarter 2022 results included $4.1 million of pretax net realized and unrealized gains, which included $2.7 million of net unrealized gains on fair value changes of equity securities investments. First quarter 2021 results included $3.3 million of pretax net realized and unrealized gains, primarily related to net unrealized gains on fair value changes of equity securities investments.
"I am pleased with the results we delivered in the first quarter 2022 in a rising interest rate environment," commented Fred Eppinger, chief executive officer. "Stewart's results this quarter demonstrate the significant structural progress we have made in improving our performance and making us a resilient company that can perform throughout the cycle. We remain optimistic on both the operating structure we continue to build as well as the long-term opportunity the market offers us given strong underlying demographic trends."
Selected Financial Information
Summary results of operations are as follows (dollars in millions, except per share amounts, and amounts may not foot as presented due to rounding):
Quarter Ended
2022
2021
Total revenues
852.9
688.6
Pretax income before noncontrolling interests
79.6
74.0
Income tax expense
(17.7)
(16.9)
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(4.0)
(2.9)
Net income attributable to Stewart
57.9
54.2
Non-GAAP adjustments, after taxes*
(2.1)
(2.5)
Adjusted net income attributable to Stewart*
55.8
51.7
Net income per diluted Stewart share
2.11
2.01
Adjusted net income per diluted Stewart share*
2.03
1.92
* See Appendix A for an explanation and reconciliation of non-GAAP adjustments.
Title Segment
Summary results of the title segment are as follows (dollars in millions, except pretax margin):
Quarter Ended March 31,
2022
2021
% Change
Operating revenues
722.0
625.4
15%
Investment income
3.6
3.9
(9%)
Net realized and unrealized gains
3.8
3.2
18%
Pretax income
82.8
77.1
7%
Pretax margin
11.4%
12.2%
Title segment's pretax income in the first quarter 2022 increased by $5.7 million compared to the first quarter 2021, while pretax margin was 11.4 percent in the first quarter 2022 compared to 12.2 percent in the prior year quarter. Title operating revenues in the first quarter 2022 improved $96.5 million, or 15 percent, as a result of revenue increases in direct title operations of $38.3 million, or 14 percent, and agency operations of $58.2 million, or 17 percent. Overall segment operating expenses in the first quarter 2022 increased $91.1 million, or 16 percent, primarily driven by 17 percent increases in both agency retention expenses and combined title employee costs and other operating expenses, compared to the prior year quarter. Average independent agency remittance rate in the first quarter 2022 was 18.1 percent, compared to 17.9 percent in the prior year quarter. As a percentage of title revenues, combined title employee costs and other operating expenses was 38.8 percent in the first quarter 2022 compared to 38.1 percent in the first quarter 2021.
Title loss expense in the first quarter 2022 was $29.2 million, which was slightly higher than $28.8 million in the first quarter 2021, primarily due to higher title revenues which was partially offset by favorable claims experience. As a percentage of title revenues, the title loss expense in the first quarter 2022 was 4.0 percent compared to 4.6 percent in the prior year quarter.
The segment's net realized and unrealized gains in the first quarter 2022 primarily included $2.7 million of net unrealized gains on fair value changes of equity securities investments, while net realized and unrealized gains in the first quarter 2021 were also primarily related to net unrealized gains on fair value changes of equity securities investments. Investment income in the first quarter 2022 was slightly lower compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to the higher mix of lower interest rate investments in the first quarter 2022.
Direct title revenues information is presented below (dollars in millions):
Quarter Ended March 31,
2022
2021
% Change
Non-commercial:
Domestic
220.2
216.0
2%
International
31.5
28.8
9%
Commercial:
Domestic
56.4
29.2
93%
International
9.7
5.5
76%
Total direct title revenues
317.8
279.5
14%
Total non-commercial revenues increased $6.9 million, or 3 percent, while total commercial revenues increased $31.4 million, or 90 percent, in the first quarter 2022 compared to the prior year quarter. Non-commercial revenues increased primarily due to improved residential purchase transactions and scale, partially offset by lower refinancing transactions in the first quarter 2022. Domestic commercial revenues increased $27.2 million, or 93 percent, in the first quarter 2022, primarily due to improved commercial transaction size and volume compared to the prior year quarter. Domestic commercial and residential fees per file in the first quarter 2022 were approximately $12,700 and $2,600, respectively, which were 47 percent and 37 percent, respectively, higher compared to the first quarter 2021. Total international revenues in the first quarter 2022 improved by $6.9 million, or 20 percent, primarily as a result of increased transaction volumes in our Canadian operations compared to the prior year quarter.
Real Estate Solutions Segment
Summary results of the real estate solutions segment are as follows (dollars in millions):
Quarter Ended March 31,
2022
2021
% Change
Operating revenues
89.4
55.9
60%
Pretax income
6.8
2.7
156%
Pretax margin
7.6%
4.8%
The segment's pretax income improved to $6.8 million in the first quarter 2022 compared to $2.7 million in the prior year quarter, primarily due to higher operating revenues resulting from recent acquisitions. Total segment operating expenses increased $29.3 million, or 55 percent, primarily due to acquisitions and higher purchased intangible amortization expenses in the first quarter 2022 compared to the prior year quarter. Total intangible amortization expenses in the first quarters 2022 and 2021 were $6.4 million and $1.7 million, respectively.
Corporate and Other Segment
Summary results of the corporate and other segment are as follows (dollars in millions):
Quarter Ended March 31,
2022
2021
% Change
Operating revenues
33.9
-
100%
Realized gains
0.3
0.1
347%
Pretax loss
(10.0)
(5.7)
(73%)
Segment operating revenues in the first quarter 2022 were related to a recently acquired real estate brokerage company, which was subsequently sold in the second quarter 2022. Net expenses attributable to corporate operations in the first quarter 2022 increased to $8.9 million compared to $5.8 million in the prior year quarter, primarily due to increased interest expense resulting from our recently issued debt. Excluding the impact of the recently sold real estate brokerage company, the segment's pretax loss this quarter would have been $8.6 million.
Expenses
Consolidated employee costs in the first quarter 2022 increased $35.6 million, or 21 percent, compared to the first quarter 2021, primarily due to increased salaries and employee benefits, resulting from a 23 percent higher average employee count influenced by acquisitions. As a percentage of total operating revenues, consolidated employee costs for the first quarter 2022 improved to 24.3 percent compared to 24.9 percent in the prior year quarter.
Total other operating expenses in the first quarter 2022 increased $64.3 million, or 51 percent, compared to the prior year quarter. This increase was primarily driven by higher service expenses tied to increased revenues from real estate solutions operations, and increased outside title search and premium tax expenses on higher title revenues. As a percentage of total operating revenues, consolidated other operating expenses for the first quarter 2022 increased to 22.5 percent compared to 18.4 percent in the first quarter 2021, primarily due to the increased size of our real estate solutions and other real estate services operations which typically have higher other operating expenses.
Other
Net cash provided by operations in the first quarter 2022 was $34.9 million, compared to net cash provided by operations of $47.4 million in the first quarter 2021, primarily due to higher payment of operating liabilities outstanding at the prior year-end, partially offset by a higher net income in the first quarter 2022.
First Quarter Earnings Call
Stewart will hold a conference call to discuss the first quarter 2022 earnings at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, April 28, 2022. To participate, dial (888) 632-3382 (USA) or (203) 518-9544 (International) - access code STCQ122. Additionally, participants can listen to the conference call through Stewart's Investor Relations website at http://investors.stewart.com/news-and-events/events/default.aspx. The conference call replay will be available from 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on April 28, 2022 until midnight on May 5, 2022, by dialing (888) 562-0902 or (402) 220-7344 (International) - the access code is also STCQ122.
About Stewart
Stewart (NYSE:STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers™ and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage industry, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. More information can be found at http://www.stewart.com, subscribe to the Stewart blog at http://blog.stewart.com or follow Stewart on Twitter® @stewarttitleco.
Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements. Certain statements in this earnings release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements relate to future, not past, events and often address our expected future business and financial performance. These statements often contain words such as "may," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "will," "foresee" or other similar words. Forward-looking statements by their nature are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to be materially different than those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the volatility of economic conditions, including the duration and ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; adverse changes in the level of real estate activity; changes in mortgage interest rates, existing and new home sales, and availability of mortgage financing; our ability to respond to and implement technology changes, including the completion of the implementation of our enterprise systems; the impact of unanticipated title losses or the need to strengthen our policy loss reserves; any effect of title losses on our cash flows and financial condition; the ability to attract and retain highly productive sales associates; the impact of vetting our agency operations for quality and profitability; independent agency remittance rates; changes to the participants in the secondary mortgage market and the rate of refinancing that affects the demand for title insurance products; regulatory non-compliance, fraud or defalcations by our title insurance agencies or employees; our ability to timely and cost-effectively respond to significant industry changes and introduce new products and services; the outcome of pending litigation; the impact of changes in governmental and insurance regulations, including any future reductions in the pricing of title insurance products and services; our dependence on our operating subsidiaries as a source of cash flow; our ability to access the equity and debt financing markets when and if needed; our ability to grow our international operations; seasonality and weather; and our ability to respond to the actions of our competitors. These risks and uncertainties, as well as others, are discussed in more detail in our documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and if applicable, as supplemented by any risk factors contained in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and our Current Reports on Form 8-K filed subsequently. All forward-looking statements included in this earnings release are expressly qualified in their entirety by such cautionary statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update, amend or clarify any forward-looking statements contained in this earnings release to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by applicable law.
ST-IR
STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands of dollars, except per share amounts and except where noted)
Quarter Ended
2022
2021
Revenues:
Title revenues:
Direct operations
317,834
279,504
Agency operations
404,145
345,932
Real estate solutions and other
123,230
55,931
Total operating revenues
845,209
681,367
Investment income
3,622
3,945
Net realized and unrealized gains
4,085
3,274
852,916
688,586
Expenses:
Amounts retained by agencies
331,191
283,935
Employee costs
204,982
169,397
Other operating expenses
189,751
125,482
Title losses and related claims
29,221
28,773
Depreciation and amortization
13,748
6,430
Interest
4,412
567
773,305
614,584
Income before taxes and noncontrolling interests
79,611
74,002
Income tax expense
(17,699)
(16,880)
Net income
61,912
57,122
Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
4,015
2,886
Net income attributable to Stewart
57,897
54,236
Net earnings per diluted share attributable to Stewart
2.11
2.01
Diluted average shares outstanding (000)
27,444
26,984
Selected financial information:
Net cash provided by operations
34,875
47,442
Other comprehensive loss
(19,463)
(7,434)
First Quarter Domestic Order Counts:
Opened Orders
Jan
Feb
Mar
Total
Closed Orders
Jan
Feb
Mar
Total
Commercial
1,595
1,971
2,476
6,042
Commercial
1,314
1,227
1,890
4,431
Purchase
20,511
22,498
25,489
68,498
Purchase
14,322
14,761
18,243
47,326
Refinancing
14,557
12,863
13,154
40,574
Refinancing
11,926
11,023
11,538
34,487
Other
388
637
617
1,642
Other
360
664
616
1,640
Total
37,050
37,969
41,736
116,755
Total
27,923
27,675
32,287
87,885
Opened Orders
Jan
Feb
Mar
Total
Closed Orders
Jan
Feb
Mar
Total
Commercial
1,217
1,060
1,292
3,569
Commercial
1,008
1,008
1,361
3,377
Purchase
21,104
21,560
28,125
70,789
Purchase
12,906
13,461
19,116
45,483
Refinancing
28,554
28,020
25,176
81,750
Refinancing
19,296
21,594
24,776
65,666
Other
717
610
483
1,810
Other
474
363
338
1,175
Total
51,592
51,250
55,076
157,918
Total
33,684
36,426
45,591
115,701
STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION
CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands of dollars)
March 31,
December 31,
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
396,649
485,919
Short-term investments
18,054
17,650
Investments in debt and equity securities, at fair value
692,415
679,214
Receivables – premiums from agencies
44,608
45,428
Receivables – other
78,612
81,623
Allowance for uncollectible amounts
(7,435)
(7,711)
Property and equipment, net
72,378
72,456
Operating lease assets, net
141,033
134,578
Title plants
76,859
76,859
Goodwill
932,556
924,837
Intangible assets, net of amortization
230,245
229,804
Deferred tax assets
3,732
3,846
Other assets
81,282
68,859
2,760,988
2,813,362
Liabilities:
Notes payable
445,936
483,491
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
233,135
287,326
Operating lease liabilities
154,974
149,417
Estimated title losses
560,718
549,614
Deferred tax liabilities
41,436
48,779
1,436,199
1,518,627
Stockholders' equity:
Common Stock and additional paid-in capital
311,891
309,622
Retained earnings
1,022,457
974,800
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(19,210)
253
Treasury stock
(2,666)
(2,666)
Stockholders' equity attributable to Stewart
1,312,472
1,282,009
Noncontrolling interests
12,317
12,726
Total stockholders' equity
1,324,789
1,294,735
2,760,988
2,813,362
Number of shares outstanding (000)
27,015
26,893
Book value per share
48.58
47.67
STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(In thousands of dollars)
Quarter Ended:
March 31, 2022
March 31, 2021
Title
Real
Corporate
Total
Title
Real
Corporate
Total
Revenues:
Operating revenues
721,979
89,377
33,853
845,209
625,436
55,931
-
681,367
Investment income
3,608
14
-
3,622
3,945
-
-
3,945
Net realized and unrealized gains
3,772
-
313
4,085
3,204
-
70
3,274
729,359
89,391
34,166
852,916
632,585
55,931
70
688,586
Expenses:
Amounts retained by agencies
331,191
-
-
331,191
283,935
-
-
283,935
Employee costs
185,027
13,407
6,548
204,982
159,459
6,904
3,034
169,397
Other operating expenses
94,995
62,397
32,359
189,751
79,015
44,475
1,992
125,482
Title losses and related claims
29,221
-
-
29,221
28,773
-
-
28,773
Depreciation and amortization
6,141
6,796
811
13,748
4,314
1,894
222
6,430
Interest
1
-
4,411
4,412
-
1
566
567
646,576
82,600
44,129
773,305
555,496
53,274
5,814
614,584
Income (loss) before taxes
82,783
6,791
(9,963)
79,611
77,089
2,657
(5,744)
74,002
Appendix A
Non-GAAP Adjustments
Management uses a variety of financial and operational measurements other than its financial statements prepared in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) to analyze its performance. These include: (1) adjusted revenues, which are reported revenues adjusted for the recently sold real estate brokerage company and any net realized and unrealized gains and losses, and (2) adjusted pretax income and adjusted net income, which are reported pretax income and reported net income after earnings from noncontrolling interests, respectively, adjusted for the recently sold real estate brokerage company, net realized and unrealized gains and losses and non-recurring expenses. Adjusted diluted earnings per share (adjusted diluted EPS) is calculated using adjusted net income divided by the diluted average weighted outstanding shares. Management views these measures as important performance measures of core profitability for its operations and as key components of its internal financial reporting. Management believes investors benefit from having access to the same financial measures that management uses.
Below is a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measurements used by management to the most directly comparable GAAP measures for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (dollars in millions, except share and per share amounts, and amounts may not foot as presented due to rounding).
Quarter Ended March 31,
2022
2021
% Change
Total revenues
852.9
688.6
Non-GAAP revenue adjustments:
Revenues of recently sold real estate brokerage company
(33.9)
-
Net realized and unrealized gains
(4.1)
(3.3)
Adjusted total revenues
815.0
685.3
19%
Pretax income
79.6
74.0
Non-GAAP pretax adjustments:
Operating loss of recently sold real estate brokerage company
1.4
-
Net realized and unrealized gains
(4.1)
(3.3)
Adjusted pretax income
76.9
70.7
9%
Adjusted pretax margin
9.4%
10.3%
Net income attributable to Stewart
57.9
54.2
Non-GAAP pretax adjustments:
Operating loss of recently sold real estate brokerage company
1.4
-
Net realized and unrealized gains
(4.1)
(3.3)
Net tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments
0.6
0.8
Non-GAAP adjustments, after taxes
(2.1)
(2.5)
Adjusted net income attributable to Stewart
55.8
51.7
8%
Diluted average shares outstanding (000)
27,444
26,984
Adjusted net income per share
2.03
1.92
Appendix B
Restated 2021 Quarterly Segment Information (Unaudited)
(In thousands of dollars)
Quarter Ended:
March 31, 2021
June 30, 2021
Title
Real
Corporate
Total
Title
Real
Corporate
Total
Revenues:
Operating revenues
625,436
55,931
-
681,367
743,832
58,193
-
802,025
Investment income
3,945
-
-
3,945
5,130
-
-
5,130
Net realized and unrealized gains
3,204
-
70
3,274
4,157
-
7,497
11,654
632,585
55,931
70
688,586
753,119
58,193
7,497
818,809
Expenses:
Amounts retained by agencies
283,935
-
-
283,935
322,020
-
-
322,020
Employee costs
159,459
6,904
3,034
169,397
177,858
7,593
3,016
188,467
Other operating expenses
79,015
44,475
1,992
125,482
89,289
46,509
1,998
137,796
Title losses and related claims
28,773
-
-
28,773
33,569
-
-
33,569
Depreciation and amortization
4,314
1,894
222
6,430
4,709
1,884
226
6,819
Interest
-
1
566
567
3
(5)
684
682
555,496
53,274
5,814
614,584
627,448
55,981
5,924
689,353
Income (loss) before taxes
77,089
2,657
(5,744)
74,002
125,671
2,212
1,573
129,456
Quarter Ended:
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2021
Title
Real
Corporate
Total
Title
Real
Estate
Corporate
Total
Revenues:
Operating revenues
767,862
61,925
-
829,787
836,395
83,675
31,368
951,438
Investment income
4,053
-
-
4,053
3,728
-
-
3,728
Net realized and unrealized gains
331
2,500
56
2,887
4,877
3,273
(1,645)
6,505
772,246
64,425
56
836,727
845,000
86,948
29,723
961,671
Expenses:
Amounts retained by agencies
329,906
-
-
329,906
364,570
-
-
364,570
Employee costs
187,151
7,574
2,862
197,587
203,850
12,457
5,210
221,517
Other operating expenses
101,141
49,684
1,762
152,587
116,821
63,279
30,798
210,898
Title losses and related claims
30,345
-
-
30,345
33,556
-
-
33,556
Depreciation and amortization
4,556
4,376
212
9,144
7,648
5,917
427
13,992
Interest
-
-
712
712
-
-
3,071
3,071
653,099
61,634
5,548
720,281
726,445
81,653
39,506
847,604
Income (loss) before taxes
119,147
2,791
(5,492)
116,446
118,555
5,295
(9,783)
114,067
