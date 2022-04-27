Township Capital Announces New Student Housing Developments in Tampa, FL, Bloomington, IN, and Buffalo, NY

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Township Capital, LLC ("Township") has partnered with Austin, Texas-based developer/operator Aspen Heights Partners ("Aspen Heights") on three student housing developments. The developments mark the 3rd, 4th, and 5th projects Township and Aspen Heights have partnered on.

Aspen Heights Tampa will be a 67-unit, 315-bed, cottage-style student housing community located in Tampa, FL. Construction at the site has begun, with completion expected to occur in Fall of 2023. The site is located near the University of South Florida ("USF") and will be 1 of only 2 cottage-style properties at USF.

Aspen Heights Bloomington will be a 211-unit, 671-bed, community located in Bloomington, IN. It will be comprised of over 10,000 square feet of amenity space and will be adjacent to a campus shuttle stop, roughly half a mile from Indiana University - Bloomington.

Aspen Heights Buffalo will be a 197-unit, 830-bed, community located near the University at Buffalo. It will be comprised of highly attractive cottage/townhome units. With no additional purpose-built student housing projects in the local pipeline, it is ideally positioned to deliver supply in a market where demand for such housing continues to grow.

"We are proud to be part of these student housing development projects with Aspen Heights. Township remains bullish on student housing and will continue to seek out attractive investment opportunities in this sector," said Matthew Gorelik, CEO at Township Capital.

Township Capital, LLC is a leading co-GP real estate investment firm headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA. Founded by CEO Matthew Gorelik in 2014, the firm has experience investing across all major property types with a specialty in student housing, senior living, multifamily, and industrial. For more information on Township Capital, visit: townshipinc.com.

Founded in 2006, Austin-based Aspen Heights Partners has developed over 50 student and multifamily housing projects, totaling more than $2.8 billion in value with an additional $1.9 billion of projects in its pipeline. It has consistently ranked in the top five on student housing development company lists. The firm's best-known project is arguably The Independent, a 685-foot-tall, 363-unit condo tower that's both the tallest residential tower west of the Mississippi River as well as the tallest structure in Austin. For more information, visit: www.ahpliving.com.

