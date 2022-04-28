RADICAL GENDER IDENTITY THEORY FOCUS OF NEW TV SPECIAL AIRING THURSDAY

"Special Report: Gender Identity – Biden Redefines 'Sex' in Schools," hosted by award-winning investigative journalist John Solomon airs on Real America's Voice on April 28 at 6pm EDT

WASHINGTON, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Changing the definition of "sex" in Title IX of the 1972 Education Amendments to include gender identity is an attempt to force acceptance of radical gender identity theory in schools across the country, an upcoming television special will show.

"Tonight's special report will demonstrate the true intentions of the Biden administration as it rewrites Title IX, a civil law authored 50 years ago that bans sex-based discrimination," said Just the News CEO John Solomon.

"This administration is going to use a redefined Title IX in a way that will financially and personally impact every American family and force every school in the country that accepts federal funding to submit to its agenda," Solomon also said.

Special Report: Gender Identity – Biden Redefines "Sex" in Schools will air on Real America's Voice on Thursday, April 28 at 6pm EDT, and will feature interviews with Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, Meese Center Legal Fellow Sarah Parshall Perry, Kansas State Senator Renee Erickson (R), Young Women for America ambassadors Chloe Satterfield and Macy Petty, and Jessica Anderson, Executive Director of Heritage Action.

You can watch Special Report: Gender Identity – Biden Redefines "Sex" in Schools on Thursday, April 28 at 6 p.m. EDT at https://realamericasvoice.com or by downloading the app on Apple or Android . Real America's Voice is also available on DISH Network, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Pluto TV, Samsung TV Plus, and Roku.

