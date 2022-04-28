Sunday II Sunday Launches Shampoo and Conditioner at Ulta Beauty

New products complement existing offerings designed specifically for women who sweat

NEW YORK, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunday II Sunday , the athleisure hair care brand under parent company Infinite Looks, today announced the launch of its Signature Scalp Balancing Shampoo and Signature Replenishing Conditioner, available online and in-store at Ulta Beauty, the nation's largest beauty retailer. Complementing the Moisture Balance Kit which cleanses and replenishes hair in between wash days, these new products provide a complete hair and scalp reset on wash and recovery day. Sunday II Sunday specifically designs formulars to remove sweat and buildup from textured hair, enabling active women to bounce back after exercise and rest day routines.

The Signature Scalp Balancing Shampoo and Signature Replenishing Conditioner are pH balanced and formulated with Sunday II Sunday's proprietary Active Recovery Complex, which eliminates buildup, itch, and inflammation caused by sweat. Ingredients within the Active Recovery Complex include probiotics to reduce inflammation and support barrier formation, Papaya Extract to loosen dead skin buildup for removal and Green Keratin to improve hair strength and elasticity. Consistent use of the products is designed to restore scalp health, fight inflammation and reverse existing signs of damage. Available initially at ulta.com and in 300 Ulta Beauty stores, the new products will also be available on Sunday II Sunday's website and additional retailers later this year.

"We launched Sunday II Sunday to provide women with hair solutions to issues that prevented them from being active, like sweat buildup and environmental damage," said Keenan Beasley, CEO and founder, Sunday II Sunday. "Any typical exercise regimen is made up of active workout days and recovery days. While the Moisture Balance Kit is our answer to supporting her throughout active workout days, the shampoo and conditioner can now become part of her recovery day routine to ensure her hair gets the same level of care and attention that she extends to her overall wellness routine."

Sunday II Sunday first launched in May of 2020 with its signature Moisture Balance Kit, designed to provide care for textured hair in between less frequent washes to remove damaging sweat buildup following workouts or strenuous activity. The new products complement the Moisture Balance Kit with solutions that allow for a scalp rebalancing and renewal at the end of the wash cycle. The new products were developed to strengthen the scalp barrier and address the effects of sweat on the scalp, leading to healthier and more manageable hair.

Sunday II Sunday's shampoo and conditioner are the first products to launch under the brand's sulfate-free, pH balanced, silicone-free, vegan, and cruelty-free wash day line designed for women who sweat. The full Wash Day System will include additional products designed to provide a full reset for the hair and scalp on wash days, launching later this year.

About Sunday II Sunday

SUNDAY II SUNDAY is the leading hair care brand developed by Infinite Looks and designed specifically for the active woman. Created to empower women and encourage them to look and feel their best without having to compromise their active lifestyle. Born out of the realization that the habits and practices of black consumers or those with more textured hair have been overlooked, SUNDAY II SUNDAY aims to fill that void in the haircare space. For additional information, visit www.mysunday2sunday.com .

