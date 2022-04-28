TeamViewer Presents Comprehensive Sustainability Program c-a-r-e with the Goal to Achieve Climate Neutrality by 2025

TAMPA BAY, Fla., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamViewer, a leading global provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solutions, presents c-a-r-e, its very own sustainability program that emphasizes the connection between business model, product promises and corporate culture in the context of sustainability.

TeamViewer's purpose is to create a world that works better – in every way. With c-a-r-e, TeamViewer bundles its sustainability activities under one roof, defining clear commitments, targets, and measures on its road to becoming an even more sustainable company.

"With our c-a-r-e program we emphasize the importance that access to modern technologies, equality, and CO2 reduction have for us," says Alexander Gührer, CCO & Director Corporate Development. "As part of our efforts, we accelerate our commitment to becoming climate-neutral, now aiming to achieve net-zero no later than 2025 – five years earlier than originally planned."

Sustainability is at the core of TeamViewer's offering. Its products were born out of the need to reduce the necessity for travel and physical presence, which naturally leads to the avoidance of CO 2 emissions. This positive impact gets multiplied by a business model granting free access to TeamViewers solutions to private users for non-commercial purposes. TeamViewer and its product portfolio have evolved massively since its founding - but the company still helps its customers to avoid unnecessary travel and thus be more sustainable. By using TeamViewer technology to remotely maintain or repair machines and access devices from mobile phones and computers to heavy equipment, robots and vehicles, distances across the globe can be bridged easily and traveling from one place to another becomes unnecessary in many cases. TeamViewer is therefore enabling companies to limit their carbon footprint and helps avoid approximately 37 megatons of CO 2 e emissions per year, which is the same as a fully booked A380 flying 7,000 times non-stop from Singapore to New York or the emissions of 11 million average cars in one year.

To monitor and optimize its own footprint, TeamViewer participates in the Carbon Disclosure Project as part of its sustainability reporting. The company also scrutinizes its emissions according to GHG protocol standards, using certified software for calculations and external scientific support. The results show the achievements of TeamViewer's efforts: In 2021, the company reduced CO 2 e emissions by about one third compared to one year prior.

The name c-a-r-e illustrates TeamViewer's priorities: In its sustainability program the company focuses on Climate neutrality, Access to technology, Reduced emissions and Equality. At the same time, it is a roadmap for concrete steps:

C limate neutrality: In line with the Science-Based Targets initiative's (SBTi) 1.5 °C goal, TeamViewer is committed to achieving climate neutrality no later than 2025.

A ccess to technology: TeamViewer leverages the free application of its software for non-commercial and socially beneficial use, thus democratizing technology and making it more inclusive.

R educed emissions: With its solutions, TeamViewer enables customers to avoid emissions and delivers climate-neutral products sourced 100% by green energy.

Equality: Committed to fostering a diverse working environment free of discrimination, TeamViewer will increase representation of women in management across all levels to at least 33% by the end of 2024 and celebrates cultural diversity with a zero-tolerance discrimination policy.

TeamViewer commits to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and developed its sustainability targets on that basis.

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer is a leading global technology company that provides a connectivity platform to remotely access, control, manage, monitor, and repair devices of any kind – from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. Although TeamViewer is free of charge for private use, it has more than 625,000 subscribers and enables companies of all sizes and from all industries to digitize their business-critical processes through seamless connectivity. Against the backdrop of global megatrends like device proliferation, automation and new work, TeamViewer proactively shapes digital transformation and continuously innovates in the fields of Augmented Reality, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. Since the company's foundation in 2005, TeamViewer's software has been installed on more than 2.5 billion devices around the world. The company is headquartered in Goppingen, Germany, and employs around 1,500 people globally. In 2021, TeamViewer achieved billings of EUR 548 million. TeamViewer AG (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the MDAX. Further information can be found at www.teamviewer.com.

