Curaleaf Opens Two New Florida Dispensaries in Pembroke Park and Englewood

New locations in Broward County and Englewood Expand the Company's Retail Presence to 47 Locations in the Sunshine State and 130 Nationwide

WAKEFIELD, Mass., April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA / OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced plans to open two new dispensaries in Florida. Curaleaf Pembroke Park (2900 Country Club Ln.) is opening today, with Curaleaf Englewood (1930 S McCall Road) to follow on May 5th, pending regulatory approvals. The Company's latest expansion in the Sunshine State will increase its retail footprint to 47 dispensaries statewide and 130 dispensaries across the country.

Curaleaf Englewood is the Company's first dispensary in Englewood City, servicing the scenic area that stretches from Venice to Northport. Curaleaf Pembroke Park is the Company's third dispensary in Broward County and first location south of Fort Lauderdale between Hollywood and Hallandale Beach. As Curaleaf expands its retail presence in the largest medical market in the country, more patients will have access to a premium selection of vaporizers, edibles, and whole flower products, including BlueKudu Chocolate, Select Squeeze, Select X-Bites, Select Elite & Elite Live, Select Live Rosin Vape Carts and Concentrates and RSO's by Curaleaf.

"Florida is one of the fastest growing medical cannabis markets in the country, and as we have expanded in the state, we've grown our market share by increasing the number of patients we serve," said Matt Darin, President of Curaleaf US. "Our new location in Englewood allows us to serve a new community of patients and provide convenient access to Curaleaf's innovative products and services."

The grand openings of Curaleaf Pembroke Park will take place on May 6th while Englewood will host their grand opening on May 13th featuring exclusive promotions and opportunities for patients to earn rewards points. For more information on store openings, along with product offerings and hours of operation, please visit https://curaleaf.com/locations#florida .

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States, Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 130 dispensaries, 26 cultivation sites, and employs over 5,600 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This media advisory contains forward–looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or, "proposed", "is expected", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward–looking statements and information concerning the opening of Curaleaf Englewood and Curaleaf Pembroke Park. Such forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's latest annual information form filed March 9, 2022, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at http://www.sedar.com, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

