Gaming Innovation Group signs head of terms agreement with UK tier 1 retail casino operator

OSLO, Norway, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG), has signed a head of terms agreement with a Tier 1 retail operator in the UK for the provision of its turnkey managed service solutions. The turnkey solution, powered by its leading technology and flexible architecture, includes the technical platform, fully managed services, gaming content, frontend development, CRM, compliance and marketing, all powered by GiG's unique data and GiG Logic rules based solutions.

GiG will provide its fully managed solution to operate the online casino as phase one with expansion into further verticals planned for the second phase of the partnership. Through GiG's full turnkey managed service solution, the complexity of digitally transforming the retail business online is greatly reduced, whilst at the same time, reducing the operator's cost of entry.

It is anticipated that the full contract will be signed during May or June and will be for an inital fixed period of 3 years with go-live projected to be in the second half of 2022 with an expected positive contribution from Q4 2022 onwards. The UK's online casino market is one of the largest globally, both parties are excited to attack the market with force with a strong retail brand, quality of product with focus on user experience, retail to online conversion and the highest standards of responsible gaming and customer support.

Richard Brown, CEO of GiG, said: "I am extremely excited to partner with a prominent operator within the land based industry that shares our values on responsible gaming, CSR and passion about the power embracing digital transformation. We see great potential in the UK, particularly when we can harness 'brand equity' and the retail footprint that the partner holds with our omni-channel solutions. We look forward to working closely with their team to maximise their potential through a successful digital transformation and anticipate this to become a significant and high value client for GiG. This type of deal is directly in our 'wheelhouse', helping land-based operators digitally transform and showcase our product in the UK market".

About Gaming Innovation Group (GiG)

Gaming Innovation Group is a leading iGaming technology company, providing solutions, products and services to iGaming Operators. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group's vision is 'To be the industry-leading platform, sportsbook and media provider delivering world-class solutions to our iGaming partners and their customers. GiG's mission is to drive sustainable growth and profitability of our partners through product innovation, scalable technology and quality of service. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of Malta and is dual-listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol GIGSEK. www.gig.com

