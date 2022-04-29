New number of outstanding shares and votes in AB Electrolux

STOCKHOLM, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As a result of the cancellation of 25,842,915 Series B shares resolved upon by the Annual General Meeting 2022, the number of outstanding shares and votes in AB Electrolux has changed.

Following the cancellation, the total number of votes in the company is 35,680,852.5.

The total number of registered shares in the company amounts to 283,077,393 shares, of which 8,192,348 are Series A shares and 274,885,045 are Series B shares. The cancellation was carried out in April 2022.

This is information that AB Electrolux is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 08.10 CET on April 29, 2022.

