Snap! Mobile, Inc. Acquires 8to18 and SchoolCNXT

Acquisition Furthers Snap! Mobile's Plan to Become the Only Full-Service Administrative Support Solution for High School Athletics and Extracurriculars

SEATTLE, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Snap! Mobile, Inc. today announced it has acquired CNXT Digital, the software service company consisting of 8to18 and SchoolCNXT. The acquisition marks another key milestone for the company, as Snap! Mobile moves to become the only full-service administrative support platform that services every need of high school administrators, athletic directors, coaches and group leaders – from fundraising to fund management, website hosting, registration, rostering and compliance, scheduling and event management, and multilingual communications tools.

8to18 Digital, the software service that helps athletic directors manage and grow successful sports and activity programs, and SchoolCNXT, the two-way multi-language translation and messaging tool, will become fully integrated into Snap! Mobile's product offerings. To celebrate the acquisition, Snap! Mobile will be extending a special offer to new and existing customers to qualify for one-year of free service to 8to18's platform.

"Today's acquisition of CNXT Digital is a major step forward in achieving our strategic vision of building the best and most comprehensive high school administrative support platform for districts and schools everywhere," says Snap! Mobile, Inc. co-founder and CEO Cole Morgan. "8to18 and SchoolCNXT complement our suite of services, including Snap! Raise, our fundraising tool; Snap! Store, our spiritwear and e-commerce solution, and Snap! Spend, our money management platform. By bringing these services together under one integrated platform, we can help even more administrators, athletic directors, coaches and group leaders build thriving programs for themselves and their participants."

8to18 helps athletic directors nationwide manage and grow successful youth programs with scheduling and logistics, roster management, communication tools, and much more. The company provides athletic directors and their coaches with easy-to-use back office software which cumulatively supports over 240,000 student-athlete participants across the country.

SchoolCNXT strives to bring equity to family engagement efforts of districts and schools with a comprehensive two-way messaging and translation service that enables school districts, administrators, and teachers to reach far more families in their home language.

"Our team has long been driven by the goal of creating tools that can easily be used by any and every district, school, administrator and program leader nationwide," says CNXT Digital CEO Timothy King. "We are delighted to join Cole and the team at Snap! Mobile. We share a common goal and philosophical approach to finding the best ways to go above and beyond to facilitate the needs of our customers. We can't wait to build for the future together."

Snap! Mobile's acquisition of CNXT Digital continues the company's strategic growth efforts over the past year. In September 2021, the company closed a $90M Series B funding round. Shortly thereafter, the company launched Snap! Spend through its acquisition of fintech platform Groundwork to offer a transparent and secure money management solution to help coaches and group leaders manage, track and allocate their funds. Snap! Mobile is the creator of Snap! Raise , the nation's largest digital fundraising platform for high schools and youth activities, which has served more than 15,000 unique schools and organizations, and supported more than 88,000 campaigns for teams, groups, and clubs across the country.

About Snap! Mobile, Inc.

Snap! Mobile, Inc.'s administrative support platform enables high school coaches and group leaders everywhere to build thriving programs for themselves and their participants. The company is a proud partner of the National Federation of State High School Associations. To see how Snap! Mobile's platform can support your program, visit snapraise.com .

About CNXT Digital

CNXT Digital enables every student to realize their potential in and outside the classroom. Built specifically to support the needs of the "whole student", CNXT Digital equips educators and families with an inclusive ecosystem of engagement, management, and communication solutions in K-12 schools. CNXT Digital adopts an equity-forward and data driven approach to build upon the tools in its 8to18 extracurricular management and SchoolCNXT family engagement software. Its modular, yet integrated solution provides transformative results to schools and districts in 12 states, over 1,000 Athletic and Activity Administrators, and 3.1 million students, educators, families and school community users. For more information, please visit schoolcnxt.com and 8to18.com .

