Weyerhaeuser reports first quarter results

Achieved net earnings of $771 million , or $1.03 per diluted share, and net earnings before special items of $978 million , or $1.31 per diluted share

Generated record first quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $1.5 billion

Returned over $1.3 billion of cash to shareholders

Signed first carbon capture and storage agreement for project in Louisiana

SEATTLE, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) today reported first quarter net earnings of $771 million, or $1.03 per diluted share, on net sales of $3.1 billion. This compares with net earnings of $681 million, or 91 cents per diluted share, on net sales of $2.5 billion for the same period last year and net earnings of $416 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Excluding an after-tax charge of $207 million for special items, the company reported first quarter net earnings of $978 million, or $1.31 per diluted share. This compares with net earnings before special items of $367 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. There were no special items in first quarter 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2022 was $1.5 billion compared with $1.1 billion for the same period last year and $674 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

"I am extremely proud of our first quarter results," said Devin W. Stockfish, president and chief executive officer. "Our teams delivered the company's strongest first quarter Adjusted EBITDA on record notwithstanding ongoing operational and supply chain challenges. In addition, we increased our base dividend by 5.9 percent and refinanced $900 million of debt in the quarter. We've also made meaningful progress towards our multi-year growth targets with the signing of our first carbon capture and storage agreement. Looking forward, we remain constructive on the demand fundamentals that will drive growth for our businesses and are well positioned to deliver superior long-term value and returns for our shareholders."

WEYERHAEUSER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2021

2022

2021 (millions, except per share data)

Q4

Q1

Q1 Net sales

$2,206

$3,112

$2,506 Net earnings

$416

$771

$681 Net earnings per diluted share

$0.55

$1.03

$0.91 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted

751

749

750 Net earnings before special items(1)(2)

$367

$978

$681 Net earnings per diluted share before special items(1)

$0.49

$1.31

$0.91 Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$674

$1,497

$1,101 Net cash from operations

$494

$957

$698 Adjusted FAD(3)

$181

$850

$645





(1) Net earnings before special items is a non-GAAP measure that management believes provides helpful context in understanding the company's earnings performance. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that management uses to evaluate the performance of the company. Adjusted EBITDA, as we define it, is operating income adjusted for depreciation, depletion, amortization, basis of real estate sold and special items. Net earnings before special items and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from, and are not intended to represent an alternative to, our GAAP results. Reconciliations of net earnings before special items and Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP earnings are included within this release.



(2) First quarter 2022 after-tax special items include a loss on debt extinguishment of $207 million. Special items for prior periods presented are included in the reconciliation tables within this release.



(3) Adjusted Funds Available for Distribution (Adjusted FAD) is a non-GAAP measure that management uses to evaluate the company's liquidity. Adjusted FAD, as we define it, is net cash from operations adjusted for capital expenditures and significant non-recurring items. Adjusted FAD measures cash generated during the period (net of capital expenditures and significant non-recurring items) that is available for dividends, repurchases of common shares, debt reduction, acquisitions, and other discretionary and nondiscretionary capital allocation activities. Adjusted FAD should not be considered in isolation from, and is not intended to represent an alternative to, our GAAP results. A reconciliation of Adjusted FAD to net cash from operations is included within this release.

TIMBERLANDS

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2021

2022



(millions)

Q4

Q1

Change Net sales

$565

$626

$61 Net contribution to pretax earnings

$110

$182

$72 Adjusted EBITDA

$176

$247

$71

Q1 2022 Performance – In the West, fee harvest volumes were significantly higher than the fourth quarter and per unit log and haul costs were lower due to the seasonal transition to lower elevation harvest activity. Domestic sales realizations and sales volumes were significantly higher. Export sales realizations were significantly higher, driven by strong demand in Japan, while export sales volumes were significantly lower as the company shifted volume from China to the domestic market to capitalize on strong pricing. In the South, sales realizations for sawlogs and fiber logs were slightly higher, while fee harvest volumes were seasonally lower. Per unit log and haul costs were moderately higher, primarily due to fuel-related transportation costs. Forestry and road costs decreased seasonally.

Q2 2022 Outlook – Weyerhaeuser anticipates second quarter earnings before special items and Adjusted EBITDA will be significantly lower than the first quarter, but higher than any other quarter since fourth quarter 2018. In the West, the company expects comparable fee harvest volumes, slightly lower sales realizations, and significantly higher per unit log and haul costs. In the South, the company expects comparable sales realizations and moderately higher fee harvest volumes and per unit log and haul costs. Forestry and road costs will be seasonally higher.

REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2021

2022



(millions)

Q4

Q1

Change Net sales

$59

$128

$69 Net contribution to pretax earnings

$36

$81

$45 Adjusted EBITDA

$49

$116

$67

Q1 2022 Performance – Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA increased from the fourth quarter due to higher real estate sales. The number of acres sold increased significantly due to the timing of transactions, and the average price per acre decreased due to the mix of properties sold.

Q2 2022 Outlook – Weyerhaeuser anticipates second quarter earnings will be comparable to second quarter 2021 and Adjusted EBITDA will be slightly higher than second quarter 2021. The company expects the average basis as a percentage of sales and acres sold to be higher year over year.

WOOD PRODUCTS

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2021

2022



(millions)

Q4

Q1

Change Net sales

$1,718

$2,519

$801 Net contribution to pretax earnings

$516

$1,182

$666 Pretax benefit for special items

$(50)

$—

$50 Net contribution to pretax earnings before special items

$466

$1,182

$716 Adjusted EBITDA

$517

$1,233

$716

Q1 2022 Performance – Sales realizations for lumber and oriented strand board increased 76 percent and 61 percent, respectively, compared with fourth quarter averages. Production volumes for lumber were moderately higher due to less weather-related downtime and planned maintenance, while sales volumes were slightly lower as a result of ongoing transportation disruptions. Log costs were significantly higher, primarily for western logs. Production volumes for oriented strand board were slightly higher due to less planned maintenance, sales volumes were moderately higher, and fiber costs were significantly higher. Sales realizations for engineered wood products improved from the fourth quarter, which was partially offset by moderately higher raw material costs, primarily for oriented strand board webstock and resin. Distribution margins improved across all products.

Q2 2022 Outlook – Weyerhaeuser anticipates second quarter earnings and Adjusted EBITDA will be higher than the first quarter, excluding the effect of changes in average sales realizations for lumber and oriented strand board. The company expects significantly higher sales volumes for lumber, as well as moderately lower log costs and unit manufacturing costs. For oriented strand board, the company expects moderately higher sales volumes, comparable fiber costs, and slightly lower unit manufacturing costs. Engineered wood products production and sales volumes are expected to be significantly higher with comparable sales realizations, partially offset by significantly higher raw material costs, primarily for oriented strand board webstock. Distribution commodity product margins are expected to be significantly lower.

UNALLOCATED

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2021

2022



(millions)

Q4

Q1

Change Net charge to pretax earnings

$(57)

$(117)

$(60) Pretax benefit for special items

$(15)

$—

$15 Net charge to pretax earnings before special items

$(72)

$(117)

$(45) Adjusted EBITDA

$(68)

$(99)

$(31)

Q1 2022 Performance – First quarter results include a $59 million noncash charge for the elimination of intersegment profit in inventory and LIFO due to elevated levels of high-value inventory.

ABOUT WEYERHAEUSER

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2021, we generated $10.2 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,200 people who serve customers worldwide. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY. Learn more at www.weyerhaeuser.com.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA TO NET EARNINGS

We reconcile Adjusted EBITDA to net earnings for the consolidated company and to operating income (loss) for the business segments, as those are the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures for each.

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended December 31, 2021:

(millions)

Timberlands

Real Estate & ENR

Wood Products

Unallocated Items

Total Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:



















Net earnings

















$416 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest

















77 Income taxes

















112 Net contribution (charge) to earnings

$110

$36

$516

$(57)

$605 Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs

—

—

—

5

5 Interest income and other

—

—

—

(1)

(1) Operating income (loss)

110

36

516

(53)

609 Depreciation, depletion and amortization

66

4

51

—

121 Basis of real estate sold

—

9

—

—

9 Special items included in operating income (loss)(1)(2)

—

—

(50)

(15)

(65) Adjusted EBITDA

$176

$49

$517

$(68)

$674





(1) Operating income (loss) for Wood Products includes pretax special items consisting of a $37 million product remediation recovery and a $13 million insurance recovery.



(2) Operating income (loss) for Unallocated Items includes a pretax special item consisting of a $15 million noncash legal benefit.

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended March 31, 2022:

(millions)

Timberlands

Real Estate & ENR

Wood Products

Unallocated Items

Total Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:



















Net earnings

















$771 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest

















72 Loss on debt extinguishment(1)

















276 Income taxes

















209 Net contribution (charge) to earnings

$182

$81

$1,182

$(117)

$1,328 Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs

—

—

—

15

15 Interest income and other

—

—

—

1

1 Operating income (loss)

182

81

1,182

(101)

1,344 Depreciation, depletion and amortization

65

4

51

2

122 Basis of real estate sold

—

31

—

—

31 Adjusted EBITDA

$247

$116

$1,233

$(99)

$1,497





(1) Loss on debt extinguishment is a pretax special item related to the early extinguishment of $931 million of debt.

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended March 31, 2021:

(millions)

Timberlands

Real Estate & ENR

Wood Products

Unallocated Items

Total Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:



















Net earnings

















$681 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest

















79 Income taxes

















189 Net contribution (charge) to earnings

$108

$66

$840

$(65)

$949 Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs

—

—

—

8

8 Interest income and other

—

—

—

(1)

(1) Operating income (loss)

108

66

840

(58)

956 Depreciation, depletion and amortization

64

3

49

2

118 Basis of real estate sold

—

27

—

—

27 Adjusted EBITDA

$172

$96

$889

$(56)

$1,101

RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS BEFORE SPECIAL ITEMS TO NET EARNINGS

We reconcile net earnings before special items to net earnings and net earnings per diluted share before special items to net earnings per diluted share, as those are the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures. We believe the measures provide meaningful supplemental information for investors about our operating performance, better facilitate period to period comparisons and are widely used by analysts, lenders, rating agencies and other interested parties.

The table below reconciles net earnings before special items to net earnings:





2021

2022

2021 (millions)

Q4

Q1

Q1 Net earnings

$416

$771

$681 Loss on debt extinguishment

—

207

— Insurance recovery

(9)

—

— Legal benefit

(12)

—

— Product remediation recovery

(28)

—

— Net earnings before special items

$367

$978

$681

The table below reconciles net earnings per diluted share before special items to net earnings per diluted share:





2021

2022

2021



Q4

Q1

Q1 Net earnings per diluted share

$0.55

$1.03

$0.91 Loss on debt extinguishment

—

0.28

— Insurance recovery

(0.01)

—

— Legal benefit

(0.01)

—

— Product remediation recovery

(0.04)

—

— Net earnings per diluted share before special items

$0.49

$1.31

$0.91

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED FAD TO NET CASH FROM OPERATIONS

We reconcile Adjusted FAD to net cash from operations, as that is the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure. We believe the measure provides meaningful supplemental information for investors about our liquidity.

The table below reconciles Adjusted FAD to net cash from operations:





2021

2022

2021 (millions)

Q4

Q1

Q1 Net cash from operations

$494

$957

$698 Capital expenditures

(218)

(70)

(53) Adjustments to FAD(1)

(95)

(37)

— Adjusted FAD

$181

$850

$645





(1) Adjustments to FAD include a $37 million product remediation insurance recovery received in first quarter 2022 and a $95 million tax refund received in fourth quarter 2021 associated with our $300 million voluntary contribution to our U.S. qualified pension plan in 2018.

Weyerhaeuser Company

Exhibit 99.2 Q1.2022 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited)

Consolidated Statement of Operations





Q4



Q1 in millions

December 31,

2021



March 31, 2022



March 31, 2021 Net sales

$ 2,206



$ 3,112



$ 2,506 Costs of sales



1,501





1,647





1,430 Gross margin



705





1,465





1,076 Selling expenses



27





23





20 General and administrative expenses



113





92





90 Other operating costs (income), net



(44)





6





10 Operating income



609





1,344





956 Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs



(5)





(15)





(8) Interest income and other



1





(1)





1 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest



(77)





(72)





(79) Loss on debt extinguishment



—





(276)





— Earnings before income taxes



528





980





870 Income taxes



(112)





(209)





(189) Net earnings

$ 416



$ 771



$ 681







Per Share Information





Q4



Q1





December 31,

2021



March 31, 2022



March 31, 2021

Earnings per share























Basic

$ 0.56



$ 1.03



$ 0.91

Diluted

$ 0.55



$ 1.03



$ 0.91

Dividends paid per common share

$ 0.67



$ 1.63



$ 0.17

Weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands):























Basic



749,020





747,507





748,718

Diluted



750,942





748,823





750,024

Common shares outstanding at end of period (in thousands)



747,301





745,442





748,751









Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA)





Q4



Q1

in millions

December 31,

2021



March 31, 2022



March 31, 2021

Net earnings

$ 416



$ 771



$ 681

Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs



5





15





8

Interest income and other



(1)





1





(1)

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest



77





72





79

Loss on debt extinguishment



—





276





—

Income taxes



112





209





189

Operating income



609





1,344





956

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



121





122





118

Basis of real estate sold



9





31





27

Special items included in operating income



(65)





—





—

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 674



$ 1,497



$ 1,101







(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that management uses to evaluate the performance of the company. Adjusted EBITDA, as we define it, is operating income adjusted for depreciation, depletion, amortization, basis of real estate sold and special items. Our definition of Adjusted EBITDA may be different from similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from, and is not intended to represent an alternative to, our GAAP results.







Weyerhaeuser Company

Total Company Statistics Q1.2022 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited)

Special Items Included in Net Earnings (Income Tax Affected)





Q4



Q1 in millions

December 31, 2021



March 31, 2022



March 31, 2021 Net earnings

$ 416



$ 771



$ 681 Loss on debt extinguishment(1)



—





207





— Insurance recovery



(9)





—





— Legal benefit



(12)





—





— Product remediation recovery



(28)





—





— Net earnings before special items(2)

$ 367



$ 978



$ 681





Q4



Q1



December 31, 2021



March 31, 2022



March 31, 2021 Net earnings per diluted share

$ 0.55



$ 1.03



$ 0.91 Loss on debt extinguishment(1)



—





0.28





— Insurance recovery



(0.01)





—





— Legal benefit



(0.01)





—





— Product remediation recovery



(0.04)





—





— Net earnings per diluted share before special items(2)

$ 0.49



$ 1.31



$ 0.91





(1) We recorded a total pretax loss on debt extinguishment of $276 million ($207 million after-tax) in first quarter 2022.



(2) Net earnings before special items is a non-GAAP measure that management believes provides helpful context in understanding the company's earnings performance. Net earnings before special items should not be considered in isolation from, and is not intended to represent an alternative to, our GAAP results.







Selected Total Company Items





Q4



Q1

in millions

December 31, 2021



March 31, 2022



March 31, 2021

Pension and post-employment costs:























Pension and post-employment service costs

$ 10



$ 10



$ 11

Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs



5





15





8

Total company pension and post-employment costs

$ 15



$ 25



$ 19







Weyerhaeuser Company Q1.2022 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited) Consolidated Balance Sheet

in millions

December 31, 2021



March 31, 2022



March 31, 2021

ASSETS























Current assets:























Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,879



$ 1,205



$ 1,016

Receivables, net



507





745





589

Receivables for taxes



24





8





7

Inventories



520





611





505

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



205





206





141

Total current assets



3,135





2,775





2,258

Property and equipment, net



2,057





2,026





1,971

Construction in progress



175





203





91

Timber and timberlands at cost, less depletion



11,510





11,469





11,776

Minerals and mineral rights, less depletion



255





252





265

Deferred tax assets



17





15





106

Other assets



503





376





407

Total assets

$ 17,652



$ 17,116



$ 16,874



























LIABILITIES AND EQUITY























Current liabilities:























Current maturities of long-term debt

$ —



$ —



$ 150

Accounts payable



281





310





236

Accrued liabilities



673





674





549

Total current liabilities



954





984





935

Long-term debt, net



5,099





5,053





5,325

Deferred tax liabilities



46





66





26

Deferred pension and other post-employment benefits



440





432





893

Other liabilities



346





344





367

Total liabilities



6,885





6,879





7,546

Total equity



10,767





10,237





9,328

Total liabilities and equity

$ 17,652



$ 17,116



$ 16,874









Weyerhaeuser Company Q1.2022 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited)

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows





Q4



Q1

in millions

December 31, 2021



March 31, 2022



March 31, 2021

Cash flows from operations:























Net earnings

$ 416



$ 771



$ 681

Noncash charges (credits) to earnings:























Depreciation, depletion and amortization



121





122





118

Basis of real estate sold



9





31





27

Deferred income taxes, net



(2)





14





8

Pension and other post-employment benefits



15





25





19

Share-based compensation expense



7





8





7

Loss on debt extinguishment



—





276





—

Change in:























Receivables, net



(10)





(238)





(139)

Receivables and payables for taxes



6





110





120

Inventories



(22)





(87)





(60)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(4)





(1)





(2)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



(3)





(62)





(60)

Pension and post-employment benefit contributions and payments



(3)





(4)





(8)

Other



(36)





(8)





(13)

Net cash from operations

$ 494



$ 957



$ 698

Cash flows from investing activities:























Capital expenditures for property and equipment

$ (202)



$ (50)



$ (31)

Capital expenditures for timberlands reforestation



(16)





(20)





(22)

Acquisition of timberlands



—





(18)





—

Other



1





1





—

Net cash from investing activities

$ (217)



$ (87)



$ (53)

Cash flows from financing activities:























Cash dividends on common shares

$ (502)



$ (1,218)



$ (127)

Net proceeds from issuance of long-term debt



—





881





—

Payments on long-term debt



(150)





(1,203)





—

Proceeds from exercise of stock options



5





12





17

Repurchases of common shares



(74)





(118)





—

Other



(3)





(18)





(14)

Net cash from financing activities

$ (724)



$ (1,664)



$ (124)



























Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ (447)



$ (794)



$ 521

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period



2,446





1,999





495

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 1,999



$ 1,205



$ 1,016



























Cash paid during the period for:























Interest, net of amounts capitalized

$ 78



$ 78



$ 75

Income taxes, net of refunds

$ 115



$ 85



$ 66









Weyerhaeuser Company Timberlands Segment Q1.2022 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited)

Segment Statement of Operations

in millions

Q4.2021



Q1.2022



Q1.2021 Sales to unaffiliated customers

$ 429



$ 465



$ 379 Intersegment sales



136





161





134 Total net sales



565





626





513 Costs of sales



432





423





383 Gross margin



133





203





130 Selling expenses



1





—





— General and administrative expenses



23





24





23 Other operating income, net



(1)





(3)





(1) Operating income and Net contribution to earnings

$ 110



$ 182



$ 108

Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(1)

in millions

Q4.2021



Q1.2022



Q1.2021

Operating income

$ 110



$ 182



$ 108

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



66





65





64

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 176



$ 247



$ 172



(1) See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.

Selected Segment Items

in millions

Q4.2021



Q1.2022



Q1.2021

Total decrease (increase) in working capital(2)

$ (21)



$ (34)



$ (13)

Cash spent for capital expenditures(3)

$ (38)



$ (30)



$ (28)







(2) Represents the change in prepaid assets, accounts receivable, accounts payable, accrued liabilities and log inventory for the Timberlands and Real Estate & ENR segments combined. (3) Does not include cash spent for the acquisition of timberlands.





Segment Statistics(4)







Q4.2021



Q1.2022



Q1.2021

Third Party

Delivered logs:





















Net Sales

West $ 220



$ 259



$ 201

(millions)

South

160





154





131





North

14





15





16





Total delivered logs

394





428





348





Stumpage and pay-as-cut timber

9





9





6





Recreational and other lease revenue

17





17





16





Other revenue

9





11





9





Total $ 429



$ 465



$ 379

Delivered Logs

West $ 146.39



$ 161.29



$ 130.69

Third Party Sales

South $ 36.55



$ 37.15



$ 34.50

Realizations (per ton)

North $ 66.74



$ 72.79



$ 62.83

Delivered Logs

West

1,501





1,604





1,539

Third Party Sales

South

4,358





4,135





3,782

Volumes (tons, thousands)

North

217





210





261

Fee Harvest Volumes

West

1,954





2,240





2,101

(tons, thousands)

South

6,160





5,842





5,376





North

285





278





337







(4) Western logs are primarily transacted in MBF but are converted to ton equivalents for external reporting purposes.







Weyerhaeuser Company Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Segment Q1.2022 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited)

Segment Statement of Operations

in millions Q4.2021



Q1.2022



Q1.2021

Net sales $ 59



$ 128



$ 106

Costs of sales

16





41





34

Gross margin

43





87





72

General and administrative expenses

7





6





6

Operating income and Net contribution to earnings $ 36



$ 81



$ 66



Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(1)

in millions Q4.2021



Q1.2022



Q1.2021

Operating income $ 36



$ 81



$ 66

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

4





4





3

Basis of real estate sold

9





31





27

Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 49



$ 116



$ 96



(1) See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.

Selected Segment Items

in millions Q4.2021



Q1.2022



Q1.2021

Cash spent for capital expenditures $ —



$ —



$ —































Segment Statistics







Q4.2021



Q1.2022



Q1.2021

Net Sales Real Estate

$ 34



$ 97



$ 84

(millions) Energy and Natural Resources



25





31





22



Total

$ 59



$ 128



$ 106

Acres Sold Real Estate



6,920





24,126





19,455

Price per Acre Real Estate

$ 4,385



$ 3,785



$ 3,803

Basis as a Percent of Real Estate Net Sales Real Estate



26 %



32 %



32 %







Weyerhaeuser Company Wood Products Segment Q1.2022 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited)

Segment Statement of Operations

in millions

Q4.2021



Q1.2022



Q1.2021

Net sales

$ 1,718



$ 2,519



$ 2,021

Costs of sales



1,185





1,276





1,124

Gross margin



533





1,243





897

Selling expenses



23





21





19

General and administrative expenses



34





35





35

Other operating costs (income), net



(40)





5





3

Operating income and Net contribution to earnings

$ 516



$ 1,182



$ 840





Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(1)

in millions

Q4.2021



Q1.2022



Q1.2021

Operating income

$ 516



$ 1,182



$ 840

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



51





51





49

Special items



(50)





—





—

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 517



$ 1,233



$ 889



(1) See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.



Segment Special Items Included in Net Contribution to Earnings (Pretax)

in millions

Q4.2021



Q1.2022



Q1.2021

Insurance recovery

$ 13



$ —



$ —

Product remediation recovery

$ 37



$ —



$ —





Selected Segment Items

in millions

Q4.2021



Q1.2022



Q1.2021

Total decrease (increase) in working capital(2)

$ (11)



$ (371)



$ (212)

Cash spent for capital expenditures

$ (174)



$ (39)



$ (25)







(2) Represents the change in prepaid assets, accounts receivable, accounts payable, accrued liabilities and inventory for the Wood Products segment.







Segment Statistics

in millions, except for third party sales realizations

Q4.2021



Q1.2022



Q1.2021

Structural Lumber Third party net sales

$ 701



$ 1,206



$ 990

(volumes presented Third party sales realizations

$ 592



$ 1,041



$ 864

in board feet) Third party sales volumes(3)



1,185





1,157





1,145



Production volumes



1,148





1,203





1,211

Oriented Strand Third party net sales

$ 327



$ 564



$ 438

Board Third party sales realizations

$ 490



$ 787



$ 614

(volumes presented Third party sales volumes(3)



668





717





714

in square feet 3/8") Production volumes



725





739





742

Engineered Solid Third party net sales

$ 188



$ 196



$ 142

Section Third party sales realizations

$ 3,319



$ 3,433



$ 2,285

(volumes presented Third party sales volumes(3)



5.7





5.7





6.2

in cubic feet) Production volumes



6.0





5.7





6.0

Engineered Third party net sales

$ 132



$ 137



$ 83

I-joists Third party sales realizations

$ 2,888



$ 2,969



$ 1,773

(volumes presented Third party sales volumes(3)



45





46





47

in lineal feet) Production volumes



46





44





44

Softwood Plywood Third party net sales

$ 40



$ 58



$ 56

(volumes presented Third party sales realizations

$ 581



$ 783



$ 594

in square feet 3/8") Third party sales volumes(3)



68





75





94



Production volumes



60





66





80

Medium Density Third party net sales

$ 43



$ 48



$ 48

Fiberboard Third party sales realizations

$ 995



$ 1,082



$ 842

(volumes presented Third party sales volumes(3)



43





44





57

in square feet 3/4") Production volumes



43





44





56







(3) Volumes include sales of internally produced products and products purchased for resale primarily through our distribution business.







Weyerhaeuser Company Unallocated Items Q1.2022 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited)

Unallocated items are gains or charges not related to, or allocated to, an individual operating segment. They include all or a portion of items such as share-based compensation, pension and post-employment costs, elimination of intersegment profit in inventory and LIFO, foreign exchange transaction gains and losses, interest income and other as well as legacy obligations.

Net Charge to Earnings

in millions

Q4.2021



Q1.2022



Q1.2021

Unallocated corporate function and variable compensation expense

$ (35)



$ (31)



$ (25)

Liability classified share-based compensation



(4)





1





(1)

Foreign exchange gain (loss)



3





—





(2)

Elimination of intersegment profit in inventory and LIFO



10





(59)





(17)

Other, net



(27)





(12)





(13)

Operating loss



(53)





(101)





(58)

Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs



(5)





(15)





(8)

Interest income and other



1





(1)





1

Net charge to earnings

$ (57)



$ (117)



$ (65)





Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(1)

in millions

Q4.2021



Q1.2022



Q1.2021

Operating loss

$ (53)



$ (101)



$ (58)

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



—





2





2

Special items



(15)





—





—

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ (68)



$ (99)



$ (56)



(1) See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.



Unallocated Special Items Included in Net Charge to Earnings (Pretax)

in millions

Q4.2021



Q1.2022



Q1.2021

Legal benefit

$ 15



$ —



$ —

Special items included in operating loss and net charge to earnings

$ 15



$ —



$ —





Unallocated Selected Items

in millions

Q4.2021



Q1.2022



Q1.2021

Cash spent for capital expenditures

$ (6)



$ (1)



$ —





























