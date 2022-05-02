CaliberMRI Simplifies Quantitative MRI Measurements

Operation at room-temperature enables faster scan data verification for improved accuracy

BOULDER, Colo., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CaliberMRI, a global leader in quantitative MRI Quality Control, announced a first-of-its-kind capability for calibration of room-temperature MRI data. To achieve this, Caliber offers an integrated platform including their "QIBA" Premium Diffusion Phantom, patented MR-readable thermometry, qCal-MR® software, and reference data from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

Apparent Diffusion Coefficient (ADC) is an imaging biomarker measured by MRI that reflects diffusion of water molecules within tissues. This is an important indicator of tissue health with respect to diagnosis and treatment monitoring of brain diseases, cancers and other conditions. Scan data is used to generate a map of ADC measurements at each voxel in a 3D data set. To improve accuracy, the system must be calibrated using a standard (or "phantom") with known MR properties. Corrections are applied to address temperature-dependent properties like ADC. Until now, MRI operators have had to equilibrate the QIBA phantom in an ice bath overnight to generate reference measurements at 0⁰C. This procedure is reliable, but it's cumbersome and time consuming. CaliberMRI's integrated quality control platform generates automated corrections to ADC over a wide range of temperatures. "Our highly automated hardware/software platform greatly simplifies the workflow for our customers while providing the incredible insights, repeatability and reproducibility of quantitative MRI," said Bill Hollander, CEO of CaliberMRI.

CaliberMRI designs, develops, and manufactures integrated hardware/software platforms to make MRI measurement science easy. This includes tools for MRI system standardization and harmonization, a critical requirement for MRI quality control and objective quantitative MRI (qMRI) data. Our platform includes T1, T2, PD, and ADC properties and other MR performance characterization, assesses performance over time, and offers known, standardized NIST-traceable biomarker mimics calibrated to a ground truth. Our standard products include brain, breast, and prostate phantoms. Our products are utilized worldwide in premier research institutions, clinics, and hospitals. Our work focuses on improving QC to advance health insights. For further information, please visit our website at qmri.com.

