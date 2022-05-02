eCapital Acquires CNH Finance

Transaction supports eCapital's expansion into healthcare industry

MIAMI, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eCapital Corp. ("eCapital" or "the Company"), a leading finance provider for businesses across North America and the UK, today announced the acquisition of CNH Finance, a Connecticut-based, specialty finance company focused on the healthcare industry.

The deal, which closed Monday, May 2nd, 2022, advances eCapital's long term growth strategy to expand its specialty finance business through the acquisition of companies and portfolios that fit its growth model.

"The addition of CNH Finance complements our current offering and supports our growth strategy as we continue to advance our position in the finance industry," said Marius Silvasan, CEO of eCapital. "CNH Finance has deep expertise and a talented team that will be key as we expand into the healthcare industry."

Building upon the high service standards and funding solutions CNH Finance clients have come to expect, eCapital is committed to providing a seamless transition for all clients, staff, and partners.

"We have built a successful, specialized lending company over the last 12 years. Now is the right time in our evolution to become part of a larger organization with access to the capital, technology and reach we need to scale," said Tim Peters, CEO of CNH Finance. "We look forward to being part of the eCapital family and expanding our opportunities to serve the healthcare industry."

CNH Finance is eCapital's 12th acquisition within the alternative finance sector in the last four years. The purchase supports the company's corporate vision of becoming the leading financing provider throughout North America and the U.K.

Hovde Group, LLC served as advisor to CNH Finance.

About eCapital Corp.

eCapital is committed to accelerating access to capital for companies in the United States, Canada, and the UK. By leveraging a team of over 600 experts and proprietary, industry-leading technology, eCapital is creating the future of business funding. With a full suite of products such as freight factoring, invoice factoring, lines of credit, asset-based lending, payroll funding, and equipment financing, eCapital ensures businesses have the funds they need to do more. Through its Freight Factoring, Commercial Finance, Staffing and Asset-Based Lending divisions, eCapital delivers customized funding solutions for over 80 industries. To learn more about eCapital, visit eCapital.com.

