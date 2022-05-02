MIT Technology Review's Future Compute live and online this week

MIT Technology Review's signature computing conference, hosted as a hybrid event, offering attendees live and online sessions from the MIT campus

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, MIT Technology Review will welcome live audiences to the MIT campus for its annual Future Compute event on May 3-4. Hosted as a hybrid experience, the two-day program is an executive summary of computing advancements for IT decision makers and business leaders tasked with maximizing innovation and technology for success.

Future Compute, hosted by MIT Technology Review (PRNewswire)

Explore the computing technologies powering business at MIT Technology Review's Future Compute

"In today's competitive environment, it's crucial for companies to find their edge. At Future Compute, we'll zero in on how to leverage computing innovations to get ahead of the pack."

– Mat Honan, Editor in chief, MIT Technology Review

Dubbed the "CTO show," Future Compute offers trusted strategies and ahead-of-the-curve insights business leaders can't afford to miss. Hear from the leaders on why understanding the computing landscape and timely adoption are essentials in converting new innovations into competitive advantage.

"Quantum tech is already transforming industries – from healthcare and pharmaceuticals, to financial services and telecommunications, to defense and cybersecurity. What's significant is that it's happening years before fault-tolerant quantum computers become commercially available."

– Jack Hidary, CEO, SandboxAQ

Along with new applications for quantum, Future Compute will explore the computing technologies powering business—from the latest in edge, 5G, IoT, and AI to what's emerging in silicon, spatial, the metaverse, and more. In-person and online audiences will have access to mainstage sessions, thought-provoking interviews, and live Q&As with industry-leading speakers. For full conference details, registration, and partnership opportunities visit www.futurecomputemit.com.

The Future Compute Presenting Partner is Intel, an industry leader creating world-changing technology that enables global progress and enriches lives. For additional partnership opportunities, please contact Andrew Hendler at andrew.hendler@technologyreview.com.

Media who would like to cover the event should reach out to press@technologyreview.com to learn more about obtaining press credentials.

About MIT Technology Review

Founded at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1899, MIT Technology Review is a world-renowned, independent media company whose insight, analysis, and interviews explain the newest technologies and their commercial, social, and political impacts. MIT Technology Review derives its authority from its relationship to the world's foremost technology institution and from its editors' deep technical knowledge, capacity to see technologies in their broadest context, and unequaled access to leading innovators and researchers. MIT Technology Review's mission is to bring about better-informed and more conscious decisions about technology through authoritative, influential, and trustworthy journalism. Subscribe. Listen. Attend. Follow: Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram.

Media Contact:

MIT Technology Review

press@technologyreview.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MIT Technology Review