App to Reduce Clinician Stress, Burnout Wins Maryland Smith's Pitch Dingman Competition

COLLEGE PARK, Md., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- While health care worker burnout intensifies as a public health crisis during the COVID pandemic, a potential tech-based antidote helped two student entrepreneurs walk away with the $30,000 grand prize of the recent 2022 Pitch Dingman Competition, hosted by the Dingman Center for Entrepreneurship at the University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business.

Sanketh Andhavarapu '23, a neuroeconomics/individual studies and biological sciences major, and Veeraj Shah '21, a health policy and technology/individual studies and biological sciences major, were honored for their startup, Vitalize. The clinician-centric app and web-based dashboard is designed to help hospital leadership reduce employee burnout and promote mental and psychological well-being.

Launched in January 2020, the company participated in Terp Startup, a summer accelerator program for student entrepreneurs hosted by the Dingman Center. In addition to winning Pitch Dingman, the startup was awarded first place in UMD's 2022 Do Good Challenge just five days earlier on April 21, 2022.

"Vitalize isn't just a startup, it's a mission," said Andhavarapu. "We exist to restore the purpose and joy and improve the well-being of health care workers globally so that millions of patients get the best care possible."

Pitch Dingman, in its 12th year, returned to an in-person format at the Adele H. Stamp Student Union for the first time since 2019. The final round saw six student teams from a pool of 60 applicants compete for a share of $80,000 in startup funding.

"Pitch Dingman Competition is our signature program because it attracts the most talented student entrepreneurs across campus," said Holly DeArmond, managing director of the Dingman Center. "These are the student founders who are putting in the hard work and the skills building to make their idea a reality. The competition process and the funding will help them immensely."

At the semifinals earlier this month, teams across three competition tracks pitched their business models and growth strategies to a panel of UMD alum and entrepreneurs to make it to the final showdown on Tuesday evening.

Teams with scalable, tech or tech-enabled ventures competed in the David and Robyn Quattrone Venture Track. Vitalize, the winner, plans to allocate its winnings toward key product improvements like beefing up dashboard analytics, as well as for travel expenses to pilot sites and national health care conferences.

The Quattrone Venture Track's second-place honors went to Chat Health, led by Aishwarya Tare '22, an information science major focused on human-computer interaction. The team won $10,000 for its data analytics platform for university health centers.

Computer science major Bryan Houlton '23, and Ryan Downing '22, who's majoring in finance and computer science, took home the $1,000 third-place prize for Quandry, a new platform for small-cap traders to research, develop and deploy automated trading strategies. The team also received $10,000 for the first-ever Tom Savransky Entrepreneurial Spirit Award.

The Main Street Track featured small businesses with revenue and initial customers but less emphasis on scale. Winners included:

First prize, $20,000 : Omega 3 , created by Edwin Djampa '22, a nutrition and food science major, is a food brand emphasizing Omega-3 fatty acids and organic ingredients to sustain brain health.

Second prize, $7,500 , and $1,000 audience choice winner: James Dawson '24, a business management major MatMate , a patent-pending protective device that stops the driver's heel from wearing through their car's floor mat, launched by'24, a business management major

Third prize, $1,000 : , founded by Mat Parsons MBA '22, assists with emotional and social development for children by providing educational materials and inclusivity-focused toys. $2,500 second prize in last week's Do Good Challenge. North Star Creations , founded by Mat Parsons MBA '22, assists with emotional and social development for children by providing educational materials and inclusivity-focused toys. North Star Creations also took asecond prize in last week's Do Good Challenge.

The Fearless Ideas Track, which showcased yet-to-be-developed ventures, granted $5,000 and guaranteed admission to the Terp Startup summer accelerator program to ReGlass, a company founded by Bennett Greenspun '24 that specializes in interchangeable lenses for glasses.

New to the competition this year, all Main Street Track and Quattrone Venture Track quarterfinalists and semifinalists were eligible to win $1,000 each for specialty categories. Those include:

Best Graduate: Gelectric Medical: Leah Borden Ph.D. '22, Matthew Dowling , James Borden Ph.D. '10

Best Smith Student Founder or Team: Pet Passport: Dorian Stephens MBA '22, Alex Sonnie MBS '22, Anthony Small MBA '22, Ogugua Obii-Obioha MBA '22, Shahriar Jahanbani MBA '22, Musangu Tanguy Bukasa MBA '22

Ladies First Founders: Crys & Co Cosmetics: Crystal Pinckney '22 '22

Social Impact: WISE Cities: Marie Brodsky '24, Katherine-Aria Close

Sustainability: Repurpose Farm Plastic: Krisztina Christmon '22, Benjamin Rickles Ph.D. '23 '22, Benjamin Rickles Ph.D. '23

This year's competition was sponsored by David Quattrone MBA '05, co-founder and chief technology officer of CVENT, and his wife, Robyn, along with Chris and Vidya Ballenger '89, Tom Parsons '93, MBA '10 and Amazon Web Services. Quattrone, Parsons and Chris Ballenger, founder and CEO of APEX Strategies, also served on the judging panel alongside Ngozi Azubike '82, chief operating officer, OBAN Corporation; Sarah Frimpong, founder and CEO, Wellfound Foods; and Akash Magoon '18, co-founder and chief technology officer, Nayya.

