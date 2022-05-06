LivePerson named the Overall Leader in the 2022 SPARK Matrix for Digital-First Customer Service Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions recognizes LivePerson as #1 of 19 vendors evaluated for excellence in technology and customer impact

NEW YORK, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions has named LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN) the 2022 Leader in its SPARK Matrix analysis of the Digital-First Customer Service Solutions market. This recognition highlights LivePerson's leadership in both technology and customer success, further cementing its position as a global leader in Conversational AI.

Using its SPARK Matrix, Quadrant provides strategic information for brands to evaluate vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position. LivePerson was ranked #1 out of 19 digital-first customer service solutions vendors . The rankings are based on two main criteria: Technology Excellence and Customer Impact, and LivePerson earned the highest scores for both.

According to Pranjal Singh, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "LivePerson is well-positioned to expand its share in the global digital-first customer service solutions market." The firm highlighted the following as differentiators setting LivePerson ahead of its competitors:

Providing a comprehensive AI solution that helps organizations save time and cost on customer service and commerce. The company's components and features are packaged together to provide maximum flexibility and work seamlessly.

Building a true chat and messaging platform where the company's natural language processing (NLP) AI engine understands consumer intent and behaviors in the natural flow of conversations, while the machine learning (ML) models understand intent and automatically correct and create personalized and automated customer interactions.

Transforming the workforce digitally, providing new opportunities for job creation like conversation managers, conversation designers, and conversation analysts.

Having a significant presence in the USA , Canada , Latin America , South America , Europe , Middle East & Africa , and Asia Pacific regions, as well as a strong customer base including the leading brands across industry verticals.

"Powered by nearly one billion conversational interactions per month on the Conversational Cloud, our AI helps customer care, sales, and marketing teams deliver and automate more meaningful, natural-feeling conversations," said Rob LoCascio, founder and CEO of LivePerson. "I'd like to congratulate everyone on our team for earning yet another incredible recognition of our leadership and long-term vision for creating superior digital customer experiences."

To download the 2022 SPARK Matrix for Digital-First Customer Service Solutions, please visit LivePerson's website .

About LivePerson, Inc.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) is a leading Conversational AI company creating digital experiences that are Curiously Human. Every person is unique, and our technology makes it possible for companies to treat their audiences that way at scale. Our customers, including leading brands like HSBC, Orange, and GM Financial, can now meet consumers where they are across social media, messaging, email, voice, and more. Nearly a billion conversational interactions are powered by our Conversational Cloud each month. Out of that comes a uniquely rich data set for AI for brands to build connections that are anything but artificial. Fast Company named us the #1 Most Innovative AI Company in the world. To talk with us or our Conversational AI, please visit liveperson.com .

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments. For more research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

