Urologists analyze stewardship of opioid and antibiotic prescribing.

NEW ORLEANS, May 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent studies about the reduction in narcotics or antibiotics prescriptions for postoperative pain management and care have indicated success in the urologic field.

Researchers will be presenting these opioids and antibiotics stewardship study findings at the 117th Annual Scientific Meeting of the American Urological Association (AUA). Adam Weiner, MD, of Northwestern's Feinberg School of Medicine, will moderate a press session featuring the following four abstracts at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans on May 15, 2022, at 10 a.m. CT.

Kelly R. Pekala, MD, of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, discovered the implementation of a cystoscopy survey promoted rapid adoption of new AUA guidelines, and further led to a significant reduction in the amount of antibiotics administered. "Major Shift in Antibiotic Prophylaxis Patterns Following Implementation of Guidelines Based Cystoscopy Survey"

Kara Watts, MD, from Albert Einstein College of Medicine, compared non-opioid therapy to opioid therapy after surgery for nephrolithiasis. "Minimizing Narcotics: A Randomized-Controlled Trial Comparing Percocet to Ketorolac After Kidney Stone Surgery."

Rajat Jain, MD, of the University of Rochester Medical Center, explored effective alternative therapies to opioids for the kidney stone disease population. "Changing National Trends in Opioid Prescriptions for Pain Management in Acute Kidney Stone Disease"

The feasibility of pain control without opiates for patients undergoing robotic prostatectomy was investigated by Jefferson University Hospitals' Thenappan Chandrasekar, MD. "Large Scale Implementation of Opioid Prescription Reduction After Robotic Prostatectomy – 2 Year Evaluation From the Pennsylvania Urologic Regional Collaborative (PURC)"

"There is no denying urologic practices have a major responsibility towards appropriate stewardship in opioid and antibiotic prescribing," said Dr. Weiner. "These four projects demonstrate urologists are leading the charge on this front with incredible success."

