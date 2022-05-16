Elwood Technologies Closes $70M Series A co-Led by Goldman Sachs and Dawn Capital

LONDON, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elwood Technologies ("Elwood'' or "the Company"), a platform providing institutional-grade access to digital asset markets and liquidity venues, today announced it has closed a $70 million Series A funding round. The round was co-led by Europe's largest B2B investor Dawn Capital and global investment bank, Goldman Sachs. There was additional participation from prominent investors in both the traditional finance and digital asset industries, including Barclays, BlockFi Ventures, Chimera Ventures, CommerzVentures, Digital Currency Group, Flow Traders and Galaxy Digital Ventures.

This landmark collaboration between crypto-native funds and long-established financial institutions highlights the broadening convergence between traditional finance and digital assets, as well as a heightened appetite from institutional investors in the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Elwood will deploy the funds to meet the needs of its rising number of institutional clients by expanding both the Company's breadth of product offerings and its global operations.

James Stickland, CEO of Elwood Technologies, commented on today's news: "Elwood was established to meet the needs of institutions seeking to secure exposure to digital assets by providing a robust and transparent platform which delivers the highest standards expected in traditional finance. We have entered a new chapter in Elwood's journey and continue to expand our capabilities, enabling our institutional clients to provide their users with improved access to digital assets. The rich mix of investors participating in this raise reaffirms the movement of financial institutions working closely with their native digital asset technology providers. Together, we aim to provide broader mass market involvement in digital assets and cryptocurrency. We look forward to working with our investors to further enhance our offerings and broaden their market adoption."

Designed to simplify entry to digital assets for institutional investors, Elwood's full-stack solution provides seamless execution and deep liquidity; diverse market connectivity; full reporting and analytics; dedicated customer support; and access to a broad range of instruments. Elwood's infrastructure has been perfected over three years and is already being utilised by leading fintechs, asset managers, and FI clients.

General Partner of Dawn Capital, Josh Bell, said, "At Dawn, we continue to seek out first-class infrastructure that will continue to support the rapid evolution of the digital asset market. Our investment in Elwood was a natural fit, given the business's cutting-edge technology, experienced team and significant market opportunity. Now is an important moment in Elwood's evolution as its technology moves to the mainstream, and we look forward to supporting them to unlock access to the digital asset market for institutions everywhere."

Mathew McDermott, Global Head of Digital Assets at Goldman Sachs, commented, "As institutional demand for cryptocurrency rises, we have been actively broadening our market presence and capabilities to cater for client demand. Our investment in Elwood demonstrates our continued commitment to digital assets and we look forward to partnering to expand our capabilities."

Elwood Technologies is an established global fintech building institutional-grade digital assets trading infrastructure. Its seamless end-to-end OMS/EMS/PMS platform provides low-latency connectivity to global crypto exchanges and deep liquidity via one single API. Built by industry experts with decades of combined experience in alternative investment management, Elwood Technologies provides market infrastructure at scale, enabling financial institutions, neobanks, and corporations to access the digital assets market quickly and efficiently.

