BOSTON, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New England Law | Boston is pleased to announce that Massachusetts Lieutenant Governor and proud alumna Karyn Polito '91 will be the keynote speaker at this year's commencement ceremony, where she will also be awarded an honorary Doctor of Laws degree.

Massachusetts Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito, New England Law Boston alumna, will be keynote speaker and will receive honorary degree during May 20 Commencement ceremony. (PRNewswire)

Lt. Governor Karyn Polito to Speak at New England Law | Boston's 111th Commencement and Receive Honorary Degree

The law school's 111th Commencement will take place on Friday, May 20, 2022, at the historic Boch Center, Wang Theater in Boston. The class of 2022 will be joined by graduates from the class of 2020 who were unable to receive their diplomas in person until now.

"The Honorable Karyn Polito is one of New England Law's most distinguished graduates," said Dean Lisa Freudenheim. "Her numerous achievements in public service demonstrate that a New England Law education opens doors to careers that benefit society at the highest level. We are especially honored that she will be joining us in her final year of service as Lieutenant Governor."

Karyn Polito assumed the office of the Lieutenant Governor of Massachusetts on January 8, 2015, and was sworn in for a second term on January 3, 2019. She began her public service in local government, serving as a member of the Shrewsbury Board of Selectmen and then as a state representative for five terms.

Lieutenant Governor Polito inspires through her leadership in many different areas. She is:

Her mass.gov biography states: "Since taking office with Governor Charlie Baker, Lt. Governor Karyn Polito has visited and partnered with leadership in all 351 of the Commonwealth's cities and towns, developing close relationships with mayors, town administrators, and other municipal officials, and building on a fundamental belief and understanding that the Commonwealth's success is driven by the strength of its diverse expanse of people and places."

In addition to her dedication to public service, Polito has long demonstrated a commitment to New England Law. In recognition of her many contributions, the Lieutenant Governor was honored at the New England Law | Boston 2017 Dean's Reception. She is a graduate of Worcester's Holy Name Central Catholic High School and Boston College, as well as a 1991 graduate of New England Law.

New England Law will also be awarding an honorary Doctor of Humanities degree to Katherine Craven, Chairperson of Massachusetts Board of Elementary and Secondary Education and Chief Administrative and Financial Officer at Babson College; Doctor of Laws degree to alumna and first Black female attorney to practice in the State of Rhode Island, Dorothy Crockett '31 (posthumous); and Doctor of Laws degree to alumnus Chief Justice Roberto Ronquillo, Jr., '84 for his leadership of the Boston Municipal Court Department and mentorship of New England Law students as an Adjunct Professor.

ABOUT NEW ENGLAND LAW | BOSTON

New England Law | Boston was founded in 1908 as Portia Law School, the first and only law school established exclusively for the education of women. Today, New England Law offers its co-ed student body flexible, convenient programs that combine rigorous academics, dynamic community, and early access to practical experience, as well as a diverse, global alumni network spanning 29 countries, 50 states, and 99 practice areas. For more information, visit www.nesl.edu .

(PRNewsfoto/New England Law | Boston) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE New England Law | Boston