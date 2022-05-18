Canon Group Companies Honored with Multiple Prestigious iF Design Awards

PRISMAcolor Manager solution also earns recognition for user interface

MELVILLE, N.Y., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nine products – and the PRISMAcolor Manager color management solution – earned recognition with 2022 iF Design Awards, as announced by Canon Inc., the parent company of Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions.

This marks Canon's 28th consecutive year being recognized with world-renowned iF Design Awards from the Hanover, Germany-based iF International Forum Design GmbH, the world's oldest independent design organization.

Among the award-winning products are the imagePROGRAF TZ-30000 printer1 and the imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX C5800 printer series. Other winners include the EOS R3 full-frame mirrorless camera, the EOS C70 digital cinema camera, PowerShot PX auto-capture camera, the RF100-500MM interchangeable lens and the CR-N500 (along with the CR-N300) remote camera system for video production. For Inkjet printers, the MAXIFY GX6050 (and the MAXIFY GX7050) printers also won an iF Design Award, as did the full-body X-ray CT diagnostic scanning equipment Aquilion Exceed LB2.

For its user interface, the PRISMAcolor Manager solution also earned an iF Design Award, winning over the 132-member jury made up of independent experts from all over the world.

PRISMAcolor Manager sales release in the United States is currently scheduled for third quarter 2022 through Canon Authorized Dealers and will include several subscription options based on the number of devices and verification requirements.3

Established in 1953, the iF Design Awards are recognized internationally as one of the most prestigious awards within the field of design, with outstanding industrial designs chosen from all over the world each year. This year, over 10,000 entries from 57 countries and regions were judged by internationally active design experts across nine disciplines: product, packaging, communication, interior architecture, professional concept, service design, architecture, user experience and user interface.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.6 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE: CAJ), as of 2021 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 36 consecutive years† and was one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2022. Canon U.S.A. was featured in Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces list for 2021, ranking among the top 100 companies for employee happiness and satisfaction at work. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

† Number of patents for 2021 are based on figures released by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services. Figures for 2005 to 2020 are based on information issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

1 MFP model scanner manufactured by U.K. firm Global Scanning

2 Product of Canon Medical Systems Corporation

3 Product of Canon Production Printing Netherlands B.V. Availability, price and specifications are subject to change without notice.

All referenced product names, and other marks, are trademarks of their respective owners.

