Santa Maria Valley heartens California visitors with a 'Beat Inflation Vacation'

The Central Coast destination that paid people to visit during the height of the pandemic is reminding travelers of the value and hospitality it continues to offer during challenging times

SANTA MARIA, Calif., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the rising cost of goods and services continues to drive inflation across the country, Santa Maria Valley is reminding people interested in traveling this summer of the value it offers as an uncrowded, unpretentious destination along the California Central Coast. In a campaign they are calling the Beat Inflation Vacation, Santa Maria Valley is spicing things up by taking on neighboring vacation destinations – highlighting its affordability with drastic price point comparisons.

Beat inflation with a more affordable vacation

No discount code, promo or lottery necessary

Using data found on popular travel websites, Santa Maria Valley is proving to people that they can still enjoy a California vacation at a fraction of the cost of what they may expect. Comparing everything from room rates to meals and wine tasting, the data clearly shows people can eat, drink and do more for less in Santa Maria Valley.

"At this point, who doesn't need a vacation?" said Jennifer Harrison, director of tourism for Visit Santa Maria Valley. "We know how hard it has been for people to get out and travel these past couple of years. Inflation has now added a new challenge for people looking to budget for their travel. Given the tremendous success of our Stimulus Campaign , we also know how important travel is to our local businesses. With this new campaign, our goal is to further support both travelers and our community by encouraging people not to cancel their summer vacation plans because of inflation, but rather to beat inflation with a more affordable vacation in Santa Maria Valley."

The complete range of price comparisons is posted to the Santa Maria Valley website, santamariavalley.com/save.

As an example of the stark price differences and value available in Santa Maria Valley, hotel price comparisons were pulled from Trip Advisor in early May for the weekend of June 24-26, 2022. The comparison includes the average hotel cost based on the top three traveler-ranked hotels with prices listed based on one room, double occupancy. Using this metric, the average hotel night in Santa Maria Valley costs $119 a night; compared to much higher price tags in neighboring markets including $461 a night in nearby Pismo Beach; $477.33 a night in Paso Robles; $343.66 a night in Solvang; $633.66 a night in Santa Ynez; $438.33 a night in Temecula and $813.33 a night in Napa Valley.

"We've long known that our visitors' dollars go further in Santa Maria Valley and we encourage travelers to also do their own price comparisons and research," Harrison said. "With numerous headlines and stories about people who had long-awaited travel plans, now canceling due to rising costs, we felt it was time to really paint a clear picture for folks about just how much further their money will go here in the hopes they don't cancel their summer vacation plans, but rather, rethink them."

For the complete list of cost comparisons including hotel night, wine tasting and restaurant dining visit santamariavalley.com/prices.

About Santa Maria Valley:

Serving the greater Santa Maria Valley in the heart of California's Central Coast, the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau is a nonprofit association that facilitates local tourism and provides information on the region's many attractions and visitor services. Famed for its fine wines, natural wonders, agricultural heritage and flavorful barbecue, the Santa Maria Valley offers a broad range of cultural, sporting and historical experiences. For details on Santa Maria Valley lodging, wine tasting, travel deals and e-newsletter alerts, visit santamariavalley.com or call (800) 331-3779.

Santa Maria Valley is painting a clear picture for travelers – with just how much further their money will go – in stark comparisosn to others. (PRNewswire)

