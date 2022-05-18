Sequoia Living Introduces Legacy Talks for Environmental Education and Stewardship

SAN FRANCISCO, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sequoia Living proudly presents "Legacy Talks" on environmental sustainability, a three-part webinar series kicking off Wednesday, June 1st at 2 PM. Each session will focus on creating sustainable and attainable solutions, with the goal to inform, educate and advocate for healthier living. "Together we can create healthier living for generations to come," said Ray Boudewyn, Vice President Facilities and Procurement, Sequoia Living.

During the three-part Legacy Talks , the audience will hear from experts on climate change, waste management, emissions control, and water conservation. Kicking off the series is Mitchell Beer, publisher and managing editor of The Energy Mix, a news website and e-digest on climate change, energy, and the shift off carbon.

"Sequoia Living continuously looks at our communities and processes to evaluate the environmental impact of our business. We've taken action by creating our own electricity to reduce the dependency on the grid, we work with our partners on food waste and emissions reduction, and now we are installing solar panels on one of our communities to improve its efficiency," said Boudewyn.

With its initiative for sustainability and well-being, Sequoia Living is committed to being a great place to live and work. As an extension of its environmental stewardship, Sequoia Living continues efforts to reduce emissions by utilizing cogeneration technologies and producing 80% of the energy at The Sequoias San Francisco . Throughout the communities, Energy Star products are utilized, along with LED lighting products to improve efficiency.

"It is part of our mission to improve the quality of life for residents, reduce our buildings' impact on the environment, and create healthier and more resilient communities," said Boudewyn.

Join the webinar series to learn about climate action and make a positive impact on the environment. Register at SequoiaLiving.org/webinars .

The second session in the series is scheduled on June 15 at 2 PM and features a panel of presenters discussing waste management. The third session on June 29 at 2 PM discusses zero waste.

About Sequoia Living

Sequoia Living, a Bay Area nonprofit since 1958, provides older adults with retirement communities and services designed to support and enrich lives. In 2021, Sequoia Living served more than 7,000 older adults through the organization's four life plan communities, three affordable housing communities, two senior centers, and community services programs.

