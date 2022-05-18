Stop Blaming 'The Great Resignation': People Leave Because You Don't See the Value of What They Can Contribute

'Leaders—you can make true progress toward both DEI and ESG if you understand how to measure inclusion and unleash individuality.'

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forget the backward facing "great resignation." We're in the midst of a great unleashing, as people explore ways to unleash their capacity and contribution. That's a key finding from the latest Leadership in the Age of Personalization Summit Executive Summary, available today for free from GLLG.

Leaders act on DEI and ESG using a short-term plan. If it fails, they blame the great resignation, not themselves.

GLLG leads an ongoing think-tank of DEI, ESG and transformation leaders who address these challenges across business, healthcare and higher education. This report is the third in an annual series.

"Our organizations have spent decades forcing people to assimilate to the organization—but people are done assimilating," said Glenn Llopis, GLLG CEO. "Most leaders don't know what to do with that."

These three reports reveal an evolution of trends over the most tumultuous three-year-period in modern memory:

2019 – The pre-pandemic introduction to our new age of personalization:

Standardization will be challenged by personalization

The cultural demographic shift has reached its tipping point

Next Gen will not assimilate to old ways of thinking

2020 – The pandemic-era revelations that previous top-down, standardized approaches to leadership collapse under pressure:

What matters to the employee has not been a priority

Business and social issues are indelibly linked

Lack of leadership readiness for disruptive change is alarming

2021 – Our current-day inevitability: power belongs to individuals, not to the entity:

Health and wellbeing is a non-negotiable priority

Our traditional approach to DEI is pushing us further apart

There are wide trust gaps between employees and their leaders

"Leaders see the calls for equity and inclusion (DEI) and better corporate governance (ESG), so they respond with a short-term 'plan' without trying to understand the needs and expectations of their employees," said Llopis. "When that plan fails, people leave, and leaders blame the great resignation. They fail to hold themselves accountable."

Many organizations are struggling to evolve their DEI and ESG platforms because traditional business practices are designed for efficiency (one-size-fits-all) rather than for the dignity of the individual. Download the three reports to gain insights into how leaders are already addressing these challenges.

"Change is happening everywhere, but evolution—the kind of transformation that truly moves individuals and organizations forward—is impossible until leaders evolve to meet these new realities," said Llopis.

