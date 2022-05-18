Version1 adds Undeniably Dairy as the Official Nutrition Partner of Version1 Rocket League for the Rocket League Championship Series Spring Split

EAGAN, Minn., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Version1, a gaming and esports entertainment organization, has announced the addition of Undeniably Dairy as the Official Nutrition Partner of Version1 Rocket League for Rocket League Championship Series (RLCS) Spring Split.

Undeniably Dairy is an initiative organized by the dairy community to share with consumers the nutritional value of dairy and highlight the role played by dairy products in healthy and fun modern lifestyles. The partnership with Version1 is the first time Undeniably Dairy has organized an esports marketing effort in the Midwest, and the initiative will explore how it can tap into gaming entertainment media to reach Gen Z audiences around the health and wellness benefits of dairy products.

"We're thrilled to support Undeniably Dairy as it deepens its marketing roadmap to include esports and, specifically, Rocket League," says Brett Diamond, Chief Operating Officer at Version1. "The timing couldn't be better. Competition in the RLCS is heating up and excitement among fans is growing at this point in the season. This esport is a perfect fit for the Undeniably Dairy campaign. It attracts young fans and is a great entry point into esports for all ages. The matches are easy to follow, and it's an incredibly fun game to watch. Rocket League provides unique engagement opportunities for brands to take an advantageous position as esports continues to grow and expand."

When it comes to the data, trends show the content consumption habits and behaviors of younger consumers have gaming and esports entertainment at their center. According to Deloitte's 2022 Digital media trends report, Gen Z gamers in the U.S. spend about 11 hours per week playing video games. As gamers continue to see entertainment like esports and gaming-related live streams as a primary source of entertainment, brands and other initiatives like Undeniably Dairy have new opportunities to authentically engage with key audiences in online environments.

"We know that dairy is a nutritious and affordable choice that gives gamers the energy they need, without the crash," says Molly Pelzer, Chief Executive Officer at Midwest Dairy. "Our dairy farm families representing Undeniably Dairy are thrilled to be working with Version1 to let gamers know how easy it can be to fuel their fun through delicious choices like yogurt smoothies, a variety of cheeses, or a simple glass of chocolate milk after a workout."

By choosing Version1, Undeniably Dairy adds an esports partner that has developed trust with Rocket League fans and knows how to effectively reach gaming audiences. Working together, Version1 and Undeniably Dairy will cultivate meaningful moments and experiences to entertain and connect with fans, offering a variety of unique content offerings featuring Version1's content creators and professional players.

Esports fans and casual gamers spend a lot of time and energy looking for ways to elevate their in-game skills, but a frequently overlooked component in these efforts is an understanding of how overall wellness impacts performance. This is where Undeniably Dairy steps in – to raise awareness with gamer audiences about the role of nutrition in health and wellness.

As part of this new partnership, one of Version1's professional Rocket League players, Robert "Comm" Kyser, will be developing a video series that highlights his passion and expertise as a hobby chef. "Cooking with Comm" will be released on Version1's YouTube channel this summer.

"I have the incredible opportunity to play Rocket League professionally for a living, and it's taken a lot of hard work and discipline to get to this point," says Comm. "I love to cook in my spare time, and cheese and other dairy ingredients are often part of the healthy meals I make for myself. Playing at a professional level requires more than a consistent practice schedule. Eating healthy and maintaining a balanced lifestyle is just as crucial to staying at the top of my game."

The partnership will be amplified through various multimedia content offerings, the inclusion of a Version1 Rocket League RLCS jersey patch, and Version1 broadcast and social media assets.

Version1 Rocket League began competing in August 2020 and has emerged as a dominant North American team in the RLCS, the professional Rocket League circuit organized by the game's developer, Psyonix. Earlier this year, Version1 Rocket League took first place at an RLCS Regional Tournament and qualified for an international tournament in March. This event, the RLCS Winter Major, was the first in-person competition for the RLCS in over two years, and tickets sold out in a matter of minutes. Version1 went undefeated in the group stage, and after moving on to bracket play, took a top six finish at the event.

Just last week, Version1 Rocket League placed second at Regional #2; RLCS Spring Split competition continues through June. The team's performance in the Split will determine whether Version1 qualifies for the next international tournament which takes place June 29-July 3 in London, United Kingdom.

Version1 Rocket League's match schedule and game recaps are available at version1.gg/schedule.

About Version1

Version1 is a multi-property esports organization headquartered in Eagan, Minnesota. We are proudly owned by Minnesota Vikings owners, the Wilf family, and entrepreneur and investor Gary Vaynerchuk. Our professional teams include Minnesota Røkkr in the Call of Duty League, Version1 in Rocket League, and Version1 and VersionX in VALORANT. As we grow, we're adding new entertainment avenues, including streamers and content creators.

In 2021, Version1 founded V1SIONARIES, a platform providing women a safe place to compete, game, network, and socialize. In partnership with USAA Insurance, it created Røkkr Regiment to connect with military members who share a passion for Call of Duty and provide access to exclusive opportunities and experiences.

Learn more about our organization by following us as @version1gg and @ROKKR or @rokkr_mn on all social media channels.

About Undeniably Dairy

Undeniably Dairy is a multi-year initiative, funded by over 30,000 U.S. family dairy farmers. The campaign highlights the essential nutrition, sustainable practices, and real enjoyment dairy brings. Undeniably Dairy reminds consumers of dairy's presence in all the things they love and reshapes perceptions by turning up in unexpected ways and places.

The campaign was created to support and promote various members of the dairy community, from the dairy farmers to dairy processors, to the people that put dairy on your store shelves. Learn more about how U.S. Dairy is striving to reach net-zero by 2050 and supporting people, the planet, and communities here.

About Midwest Dairy

Midwest Dairy® is a nonprofit representing 4,600 dairy farm families in the Midwest. We are committed to sharing the story of how dairy farmers provide nutritious, responsibly, and locally produced dairy foods to consumers. With a focus on sustainability and an initiative to help farms achieve environmental goals like net-zero emissions, Midwest Dairy helps dairy farmers care for people, communities and future generations.

