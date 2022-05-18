WCG Appoints Sam Srivastava as Chief Executive Officer

PRINCETON, N.J., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WCG, the world's leading provider of solutions that measurably improve the quality and efficiency of clinical research, today announced it has appointed Sam Srivastava as Chief Executive Officer. Srivastava joins WCG from NeueHealth, a tech enabled risk bearing care delivery company, where he also served as CEO. He succeeds Dr. Donald Deieso, upon his retirement.

In his role as CEO, Srivastava will oversee all WCG global operations. In a career spanning 30 years, Srivastava has been a recognized thought leader and strategist in the healthcare industry. Prior to NeueHealth, he held executive leadership roles for companies including Bright Health, Magellan Healthcare, Cigna, and United Health Group.

"Joining WCG at this pivotal moment in their growth and transformation is an honor," remarked Srivastava. "The clinical trials industry is in need of disruption, and WCG is the only company in the market with the solutions, data, technology, and expertise to make it happen. We are in a unique position to drive the advancement needed throughout the clinical trials ecosystem to enable the delivery of better healthcare. I'm excited to join this trailblazing team and lead this innovative strategy."

"As WCG continues to shape the clinical trials sector, I am excited that Sam, a recognized and respected industry leader with deep expertise and an exceptional track record, will be leading the WCG team. His unique perspectives and expertise in strategy, development, integration, and operations will drive deeper awareness and preference for WCG's differentiated solutions with our rapidly expanding network of customers and partners while also strengthening our market position," said Dr. Deieso.

About WCG

WCG is the world's leading provider of solutions that measurably improve the quality and efficiency of clinical research. Comprised of two divisions, the industry's first central IRB – WCG IRB – and first clinical services organization, WCG enables biopharmaceutical companies, CROs, and institutions to advance the delivery of new treatments and therapies to patients, while maintaining the highest standards of human participant protection. For more information, please visit www.wcgirb.com, www.wcgclinical.com or follow us on Twitter @WCGClinical or LinkedIn.

