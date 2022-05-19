British Consulate-General New York Announces Plans for Her Majesty The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Celebrations planned across the Consulate's jurisdiction, complementing global celebrations

NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Superstar DJ Mark Ronson will be headlining Her Majesty The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration in New York with a silent disco at the Lincoln Center, hosted by the British Consulate General in New York.

The Saturday 4 June event will also feature leading British DJ Gemma Cairney, and is part of a series events across New York and Philadelphia and across the US in May and June to celebrate 70 years of Her Majesty The Queen's service. In addition to the VIP reception and silent disco (enjoyed via wireless headphones instead of a speaker system), the Consulate General will co-host a Garden Party and tree planting ceremony at the Queen Elizabeth II Garden in Lower Manhattan (25 May); a United Nations Queen's Platinum Jubilee cricket match on the UN lawn in Turtle Bay, Manhattan (9 June); and a Queen's Green Canopy tree planting event in Philadelphia, PA (14 June).

In February 2022, Her Majesty the Queen became the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth. The Queen has ruled for longer than any other Monarch in British history, undertaking over 260 official visits overseas, including nearly 100 State Visits.

The host of the events, Her Majesty's Trade Commissioner for North America and British Consul-General to New York Emma Wade-Smith OBE said:

"Her Majesty The Queen's unprecedented Platinum Jubilee is a central element of an exciting year for British culture and creativity. In New York, we have planned activities to pay tribute to Her Majesty, celebrate the international cooperation that flourishes thanks to her dedicated service, and to celebrate with all our friends."

Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts President and CEO Henry Timms noted:

"We're honored to join the international celebration and mark this milestone of Her Majesty The Queen. As both an Englishman and a New Yorker, I'm always thrilled when we have occasion to host British artists at Lincoln Center. And there is no better occasion than The Queen's Platinum Jubilee."

Luke Parker Bowles, Director, The Queen Elizabeth II September 11th Garden noted:

"The garden was founded to reflect the long history, shared friendship, common causes, and sacrifices of the people of the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth, and the United States of America. Since Her Majesty allowed us to name the park after her, came to Manhattan to open it and continues to show her support along with our patron, His Royal Highness, The Prince of Wales, it is such a pleasure to be bringing our communities together at a place of such special significance to mark this wonderful occasion."

This celebration, alongside others across the US including a Garden Party in Washington DC, will be taking place alongside a series of events in the UK, which include an extensive programme of public events, mixing traditional British pageantry with community celebrations. This will include The Queen's Birthday Parade, the lighting of Platinum Jubilee Beacons, A Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral, The 'Platinum Party at the Palace', The Big Jubilee Lunch, bringing communities together across the country, and the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, featuring artistic performers, dancers, musicians, military personnel and key workers telling the story of The Queen's reign in a festival of creativity.

British-American DJ Mark Ronson has received seven Grammy Awards, an Academy Award, and a Golden Globe Award. Gemma Cairney is a Rose d'Or and Sony Award winning BBC DJ. Information for free tickets to the Platinum Jubilee Silent Disco on 4 June may be found at: https://summerforthecity.org/.

This event is also supported by the GREAT Britain and Northern Ireland campaign (GREAT), the UK's international promotional program that encourages the world to visit, study, live and do business with the UK. For more information on the British Consulate General New York please follow us on Instagram: @ukinnewyork, Twitter: @ukinnewyork, or Facebook: UKinUSA

