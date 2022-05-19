SDIG LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. ("Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc." or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SDIG) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud. This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Stronghold Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's October 2021 initial public offering. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

SDIG investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) contracted suppliers, including MinerVa Semiconductor Corp., were reasonably likely to miss anticipated delivery quantities and deadlines; (2) due to strong demand and pre-sold supply of mining equipment in the industry, Stronghold would experience difficulties obtaining miners outside of confirmed purchase orders; (3) as a result of the foregoing, there was a significant risk that Stronghold could not expand its mining capacity as expected; (4) as a result, Stronghold would likely experience significant losses; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. during the relevant time frame, you have until June 13, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

