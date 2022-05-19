Soft Robotics Expands 3D Vision, Soft Grasping and Artificial Intelligence Technology to Consumer Goods, E-Commerce, and Logistics

BEDFORD, Mass., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Soft Robotics Inc. announced it has expanded commercial focus for its mGripAI™ artificial intelligence-enabled picking solutions to target the Consumer Goods, E-Commerce, and Logistics industries. This unique solution of 3D Vision, Artificial Intelligence, and Soft Grasping gives industrial robots the dexterity and hand-eye coordination of human workers enabling their use in unstructured applications such as order fulfillment, sortation, decanting, and kitting.

Hand-eye coordination for industrial robots

Initially introduced to the food processing industry in 2021, mGripAI, with its proven ability to reliably pick, place, and sort delicate and variable products at extremely high speeds (>90ppm) will now help warehouses and distribution centers decouple operations from the challenges of labor availability.

"Entering the logistics and e-commerce industry is the natural next step for Soft Robotics and mGripAI 3D picking technology," said Austin Harvey, Sr. Director of Product at Soft Robotics.

"We're excited to start working with these customers to help increase their throughput and keep up with growing consumer demand. The unprecedented pick rates of mGripAI, its ability to handle product variability, and the overall ease-of-deployment are game-changers as companies in this space continue to look for answers to their labor challenges."

mGripAI will be displayed at Automate in Soft Robotics' booth 1043 from June 6-9, 2022. Automate is the largest solutions-based showcase of automation, robotics, vision, and motion control in North America.

About Soft Robotics

Soft Robotics is an industry-leading and award-winning technology company that designs and builds automated picking solutions using proprietary soft robotic grippers, 3D machine perception, and artificial intelligence. The company's transformational robotic automation solutions enable machine builders to solve the hardest picking problems in multiple labor-dependent industries. Learn more at www.softroboticsinc.com .

Soft Robotics is backed by leading venture capital firms and strategic investors that include ABB Technology Ventures, Calibrate Ventures, FANUC, Hyperplane Venture Capital, Honeywell Ventures, Material Impact, Scale Venture Partners, Tekfen Ventures, Tyson Ventures and Yamaha Motor Ventures.

