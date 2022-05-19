TechSee introduces Continuity, the industry's first omnichannel solution for truly customer-centric visual service

The solution passes customer engagement data and visual context from digital self-service channels seamlessly to live agents when customers transition from self-service to live interactions.

NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TechSee , the market leader in Computer Vision solutions for customer service, today announced the launch of Continuity, a seamless solution to drastically improve the customer experience by syncing visual customer interaction data between self-service channels, live agent, and field agent interactions. This seamless approach reduces the need for repeated explanation or information entry by providing agents with visual context from the customer's self-support experience. Customer experience teams can now use traditional self-service channels like automated chat, phone, and messaging to capture visual information like video and images as well as guide customers to perform real-world activities using computer vision and AI, and if a live session with an agent is needed, all of the captured information is passed to the agent.

TechSee's Enhanced Visual Engagement Platform layers on visual communications and AI guidance to all steps of the customer support journey from self-service to live agent assistance. Research shows that the vast majority of today's self-service interactions require additional assistance from a remote or field agent. By providing context continuity between channels, agents and end-users will now be able to resolve issues more efficiently and improve customer satisfaction.

Channel switching from self-service to live agent interaction has been proven by multiple studies to be the leading factor in increasing customer effort, resulting in lower customer satisfaction. High-effort interactions include needing to repeat information, interacting a second time, experiencing 'generic' service, a lack of self-service option, or needing to exert additional mental effort to have an issue resolved. With the seamless contextual transfer of data between self-service, live remote service, and field service interactions, TechSee's Continuity will drive improved customer satisfaction and agent performance scores.

Eitan Cohen, CEO and Co-Founder of TechSee said: "Having to repeatedly explain an issue and repeat or re-enter information throughout a fragmented string of interactions is a frustrating situation we are all familiar with. Techsee's Continuity takes into account the full omnichannel journey, and delivers a continuous, seamless and visual customer experience."

About TechSee

TechSee revolutionized the customer experience domain with the first visual engagement solution powered by Computer Vision AI and Augmented Reality. It enables enterprises around the world to deliver better customer assistance, enhance service quality and reduce costs. TechSee is led by industry veterans with years of experience in mobile technologies, artificial intelligence and big data. The company is headquartered in Tel Aviv with offices in New York, London, and Madrid. For more information, visit www.techsee.me or email marketing@techsee.me.

