ZTO Express Publishes Its ESG Report of 2021

SHANGHAI, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and SEHK: 2057) ("ZTO" or the "Company"), a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China, today published its annual ESG report for 2021. The report demonstrates ZTO's ESG strategy and practices in 2021, highlighting the company's efforts to sustainable development, the progress to improve corporate governance, and its dedication to the "shared success" culture.

In 2021, ZTO delivered 22.3 billion parcels and expanded the market share to 20.6%, maintaining the number one position in market share for six consecutive years. In the future, ZTO will stay committed to its aspiration of bringing happiness to more people through our services.

For the full 2021 ESG report, please visit: https://zto.investorroom.com/ESG.

About ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.

ZTO is a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China. ZTO provides express delivery service as well as other value-added logistics services through its extensive and reliable nationwide network coverage in China.

ZTO operates a highly scalable network partner model, which the Company believes is best suited to support the significant growth of e-commerce in China. The Company leverages its network partners to provide pickup and last-mile delivery services, while controlling the mission-critical line-haul transportation and sorting network within the express delivery service value chain.

For more information, please visit http://zto.investorroom.com.

