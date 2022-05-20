Ahead of Another Potential COVID Surge, Former CDC Advisor Dr. Robert Redfield Speaks to High School Students About the Importance of Public Health

LEESBURG, Va. , May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AM LLC (AM) Senior Medical Advisor Dr.Robert Redfield visited San Bernardino City Unified School District to speak to 'Health Career Pathways' students about the importance of careers in science and health, his long career in medicine and research, including as Director of CDC, and lessons learned from COVID-19. The visit comes as a new Covid surge once again threatens to set back gains made since the beginning of the pandemic.

Dr. Redfield shared his professional story with 180 students across six high schools in San Bernardino, delivering a powerful message to a new generation of science and medical professionals: "You need more than the power of science, you need people that have the commitment to implement it, to have an impact on the human condition," said Redfield. "The future is in the hands of young people right now." The talk was held in the SBCUSD Board of Education Community Room, which can be viewed here.

"AM has definitely been a solution for our school district", said Eric Vetere, Emergency Manager for San Bernardino City Unified School District. He continued, "They've come in and allowed our educators to focus on our scholars." The visit from Dr. Redfield sought to expand that focus, and solidify the course of the students in their quest to be the leaders of tomorrow, in the health and science fields.

