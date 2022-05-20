Eseye Launches Next Gen Infinity IoT Platform™ to Solve Enterprise IoT Challenges

Future-proofed IoT connectivity platform puts customers firmly in control of global IoT deployments, adapting and scaling as deployments evolve

GUILDFORD, England, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eseye, a pioneer of leading-edge IoT connectivity solutions, today announced the launch of its next generation 'mission control' IoT connectivity platform, Infinity™. The Eseye Infinity IoT Platform™ delivers a single, customisable and scalable network for both today's and tomorrow's global IoT deployments.

Until now, IoT has been hampered by its complexity with devices, global connectivity and security challenges. Now Eseye's new platform enables customers to easily scale and evolve their IoT deployment to suit their needs, empowering them to make the right carrier choices, wherever they are in the world.

With Infinity, organisations can right-size, change and optimise connectivity as their requirements, the market and technology evolve. Single pane-of-glass visibility and centralised reporting ensure the platform captures and manages everything, utilising analytics and AI which in turn reduces service overheads across global IoT estates, significantly cutting the total cost of ownership (TCO).

An IoT Platform of Platforms

Uniquely, Infinity's 'all in one place' single IoT platform approach means that customers can manage existing legacy SIMs, as well as Eseye AnyNet+ SIMs, and emerging iSIM solutions.

"Eseye provides customers a single platform for easily deploying devices around the world, choosing and switching providers, and implementing policies from a single pane of glass. Eseye claims it can remove complexity from connectivity, while increasing flexibility and delivering better results. It serves enterprises across many verticals and use cases. Past projects have included Amazon's network of Lockers, Shell Recharge Solutions' network of electric vehicle chargers and Itron's smart meters," comments John Gole, Research Director, IoT, IDC.

With Infinity, organisations can connect anywhere, giving them the widest choice of mobile networks and platform integrations. Direct multiple MNO interconnects mean that customers can connect to a wide range of operators to deliver a blend of localised and roaming connectivity, as well as integrating with existing provider platforms including Jasper, Vodafone GDSP, Ericsson DCP and many more. Today, Eseye has the largest selection of network localisation options available, including Verizon, MTN and Telstra, to help customers deploy IoT around the world and eliminate the risks associated with permanent roaming.

BYOC – Delivering Commercial Flexibility

Additionally, Infinity's 'Bring Your Own Contract (BYOC)' capabilities enable customers to import existing MNO contracts into the platform. This puts organisations in complete control of commercial decision making and enables them to customise network connectivity options to meet their requirements, while at the same time allowing them to bring negotiated rates from their existing carriers.

Additionally, organisations can fill any connectivity gaps via Eseye's AnyNet Federation, which provides access to over 700 networks around the world.

Next gen platform built to last

Infinity is built on decades of deep IoT hardware and connectivity expertise, giving customers fine-grain control over their IoT business policy. Organisations can define IoT policy centrally, then automatically deploy to the edge, while optimising connectivity, quality of service and price, device-by-device.

The Infinity Platform's Software Defined Network (SDN) enables fast onboarding of new MNOs, while connectivity and network optimisation deliver dynamic network switching-as-a-service. The platform also provides new connectivity options, which protects the business's IoT investment by enabling the addition of private 5G/LTE networks and other wireless technologies as the market evolves.

Making IoT secure and compliant

IoT security is an issue that many enterprises grapple with and Infinity delivers reliable, low-latency device-to-cloud connectivity, security, and routing. Customers also benefit from support for GDPR, data sovereignty and other regulatory requirements. Built-in enterprise policy control and management to the edge provides API integrations with security and other enterprise applications, such as Armis for asset visibility and agentless security.

"We've witnessed strong demand from enterprises who need to be better equipped to reduce the complexity of their global IoT deployments. This has been one of the biggest barriers to large-scale project rollouts. Our next gen Infinity Platform simplifies global connectivity on a game-changing scale, elegantly solving the problems of carrier lock-in, connectivity and security in a single solution," comments Nick Earle, CEO, Eseye. "The platform is designed to deliver any flavour of IoT connectivity, so customers have total flexibility as the shape and scale of their deployment evolves. We've also made sure that we future proof our customer's investment with a rapid method to integrate other wireless IoT technologies, such as private 5G/LTE and satellite."

A platform that enables true scalability

The Infinity IoT Platform and service comes in two versions. Infinity Flex is designed for companies with mid-size deployments and is perfect for those customers who need to get started quickly and have pre-defined pricing and support. Infinity Enterprise is suited to global or multi-regional enterprise IoT projects, or those with more complex deployment, hardware or deployment needs.

In the last 12 months, Eseye has experienced tremendous momentum, in response to the rapidly growing demand for enterprise-grade IoT solutions delivering ubiquitous global connectivity. Thanks to Eseye's AnyNet connectivity managed service, customers around the world are now benefitting. For example, Instavolt, the provider of the UK's largest owner-operated rapid EV charging network, has seen utilisation grow exponentially post-COVID. InstaVolt chose Eseye's reliable connectivity to power its growing estate of EV fast-charge points which are embedded with Eseye AnyNet+ SIMs designed to operate in the field for up to 30 years.

"The AnyNet+ SIM embedded in our charge points offers the ability to network, manage and effectively switch connectivity to another provider, if needed. This ensures our chargers have high uptime wherever they are located, and our customers can simply tap, charge, and drive," adds Gary Kirkland, CTO, InstaVolt.

To meet this rapidly growing demand, Eseye has trebled its roster of proven, senior industry leaders, to focus on providing best-in-class, reliable managed IoT services to support complex worldwide IoT deployments. Now with the launch of its next gen Infinity IoT Platform, Eseye will accelerate its growth plans, helping customers build solutions that are future-proofed enabling IoT deployments that deliver both today and in 20 years' time.

