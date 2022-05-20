Galooli Joins Wireless Infrastructure Association (WIA)

Showcases Energy Optimization Analytics and Software at Connect (X)

DALLAS, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Galooli, a leading global provider of energy management and optimization software, today announced it has joined the Wireless Infrastructure Association (WIA) and will participate at WIA's Connectivity Expo, or Connect (X) 2022, at the Denver Convention Center on May 23-26.

Galooli is a global provider of energy management and optimization software designed to monitor, control, and analyze energy assets to lower operational and energy costs, while reducing carbon footprint for telecom, mobile tower, datacenter, and smart energy infrastructure organizations. WIA represents the businesses that build, develop, own, and operate the nation's wireless infrastructure.

"Joining WIA and participating at Connect (X) was an easy decision for Galooli North America," said David LeClaire, Galooli's North American executive vice president. "WIA's membership is a reflection of our core global customer base, and we look forward to helping these members reduce energy costs and carbon footprint by harvesting and analyzing their energy asset metadata."

"The advanced networks our industry provides are critical for increasing sustainability, and delivering these networks efficiently is a key priority for the industry and our member companies," said WIA VP, Partnerships and Development, Jason Nelson. "We are excited to have a company like Galooli that specializes in sustainability join our organization and participate at Connect (X). One of WIA's goals is to attract innovative companies with solutions that can make an impact for our members, and Galooli fits this model perfectly."

Registrants of Connect (X) can learn more about Galooli and its energy analytics by visiting the company's Connect (X) booth #621 ½. In addition, on Wednesday, May 25th Galooli CEO Ronen Barel will be participating on a panel discussion called "The Greening of the Infrastructure Business." The panel discussion is at 9:15am – 9:55am in meeting room #401.

About WIA

The Wireless Infrastructure Association (WIA) represents the businesses that build, develop, own, and operate the nation's wireless infrastructure. WIA advocates for the widespread, responsible deployment of wireless infrastructure to enable mobile broadband for communities everywhere. For more information on WIA visit www.wia.org.

About Galooli

Founded in 2009, Galooli provides energy management optimization software and services to thousands of customers across five continents. Galooli's customers span a variety of business and industries across telecommunications, data centers, tower owners, mobile and fixed wireless providers and smart energy infrastructure. Harvesting and analyzing metadata from over 2 billion energy asset endpoints each day, Galooli reduces its customer's energy costs and carbon footprint, while streamlining operations and ensuring sustainability. For more information visit www.galooli.com.

Media Contact: Galooli, Inc., Frederick Reynolds, Frederick.Reynolds@Galooli.com; WIA, Marshall Miller, marshall.miller@wia.org

View original content:

SOURCE Galooli