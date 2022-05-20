Second Annual Ride of a Life Time Cycling Event Raises More Than One Million Dollars to Improve Children's Health

CHANHASSEN, Minn., May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In just its second year, the annual Ride of a Life Time, a charity cycle event raising money to benefit the health of kids, fundraised more than $1 million in 40+ metro markets. More than 8,000 people took part in riding and more contributed in exceeding the goal.

In just its second year, the annual Ride of a Life Time, a charity cycle event raising money to benefit the health of kids, fundraised more than $1 million in 40+ metro markets. (PRNewswire)

In just its second year, the annual Ride of a Life Time fundraised more than $1 million in 40+ metro markets.

Funds raised during Ride of a Life Time benefit Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and the Life Time Foundation, two dedicated organizations that support hospitals caring for kids in need and collaborate with school food leaders to help them serve wholesome, nourishing, minimally processed foods in schools across the country, respectively.

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals provide the treatments and cures kids need today from illness and disease so that they can fulfill their potential. Donations are even more crucial now, with 89% of its member hospitals reporting recent staffing shortages due to the impact of the pandemic.

The Life Time Foundation works with schools to ensure the nutrition provided through their meals is the best it can be so every child can grow up happy, strong and healthy. For some children, these meals may be the only they receive on a daily basis. The Life Time Foundation partners with 35 school districts, which impacts 3,634 schools and 264 million healthy meals served to 1.7 million students each year.

"This past weekend was epic in our quest to help kids live healthy and happy lives — and it's thanks to the more than 8,000 people who took part," Life Time President and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Zwiefel says. "To everyone who rode, pledged and supported this event, you are making a difference in local hospitals and schools in your communities through Children's Miracle Network and Life Time Foundation."

Since its inception in 2021, Ride of a Life Time has raised more than $1.6 million for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and the Life Time Foundation. If you missed your chance to participate in Ride of a Life Time, donations for the causes will remain open through May at www.rideofalifetime.life.

About Life Time®, Inc.

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of nearly 160 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The company's healthy way of life communities and ecosystem address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment for people 90 days to 90+ years old. Supported by a team of more than 30,000 dedicated professionals, Life Time is committed to providing the best programs and experiences through its clubs, iconic athletic events and comprehensive digital platform.

About Life Time Foundation

As a public charity created by Life Time, the Life Time Foundation is committed to helping children reach their full potential children to reach their full potential by providing access to nourishing meals. The Life Time Foundation partners with schools to eliminate foods containing highly processed and artificial foods in favor of wholesome, real food alternatives. Unlike many other charitable organizations in which a portion of donations is consumed by administrative costs, 100% of every dollar donated to the Life Time Foundation directly supports its mission because all administrative costs are contributed by Life Time, Inc. For more information, visit www.ltfoundation.org.

About Children's Miracle Network Hospitals

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® raises funds for 170 children's hospitals that support the health of 10 million kids each year across the U.S. and Canada. Donations go to local hospitals to fund critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services, along with innovative research, vital pediatric medical equipment, child life services that put kids' and families' minds at ease during difficult hospital stays and financial assistance for families who could not otherwise afford these health services. When we improve the health of all children and allow them the opportunity to reach their full potential, we also improve our communities for years to come. Together, we can change kids' health. Together, we can change the future. To learn about Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and your local children's hospital, visit cmnhospitals.org.

Life Time, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Life Time, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Life Time, Inc.