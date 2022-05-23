AMYRIS PARTICIPATES IN INVESTOR CONFERENCES ON MAY 23, 24 AND 25, 2022

EMERYVILLE, Calif., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS), a leading synthetic biotechnology company accelerating the world's transition to sustainable consumption through its Lab-to-Market™ technology platform, today announced that management is participating in fireside chats at the following investor conferences this week:

Morgan Stanley Sustainable Futures Conference, Monday, May 23 at 2:00 PM ET (virtual)

Cowen 6th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference, Tuesday, May 24 at 10:40 AM ET (in-person)

UBS Global Healthcare Conference, Wednesday, May 25 at 11:30 AM ET (in-person)

Live webcasts of the presentations and replays will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at https://investors.amyris.com/events-and-presentations.

About Amyris

Amyris (Nasdaq: AMRS) is a leading synthetic biotechnology company, transitioning the Clean Health & Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets to sustainable ingredients through fermentation and the company's proprietary Lab-to-Market™ technology platform. This Amyris platform leverages state-of-the-art machine learning, robotics and artificial intelligence, enabling the company to rapidly bring new innovation to market at commercial scale. Amyris ingredients are included in over 20,000 products from the world's top brands, reaching more than 300 million consumers. Amyris also owns and operates a family of consumer brands that is constantly evolving to meet the growing demand for sustainable, effective and accessible products. For more information, please visit http://www.amyris.com.

Amyris, the Amyris logo, and Lab-to-Market are trademarks or registered trademarks of Amyris, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries.

