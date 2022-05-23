Ashish Kachru Joins DataLink as Chief Executive Officer

TAMPA, Fla., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DataLink Software (DataLink), a leading solutions provider that delivers interoperability, reduced costs, improved quality scores and risk adjustment accuracy, today announced that Ashish Kachru has been named Chief Executive Officer of DataLink. Mr. Kachru will lead the company's executive team and spearhead its business strategy and strategic growth. He succeeds Kevin Steele, who announced his retirement from DataLink after leading the company's transformation into a healthcare technology leader. DataLink is a portfolio company of Revelstoke Capital Partners.

Mr. Kachru brings over 20 years of operational and executive leadership experience in healthcare technology, most recently serving as President of Altruista Health, which focuses on clinical analytics and care-coordination solutions to manage population health outcomes at scale. Mr. Kachru founded Altruista in 2007 and served as its CEO/President and Chairman until 2021. He led the company's expansion into 43 states with over 50 million members under management and raised over $400 million in equity and debt financing, helping position the company for long-term, sustainable growth. Mr. Kachru successfully sold Altruista to HealthEdge, a Blackstone portfolio company, in December 2020.

This month, DataLink released a white paper, "Ensuring Service Providers Deliver on Their Value Promise." The publication demonstrates how a national health plan's adoption of DataLink's risk management program delivered a return-on-investment (ROI) of 5:1, using data analyzed by FTI Consulting. To access the white paper, visit www.datalinksoftware.com/white-papers.

"We are extremely excited to welcome Ashish to the DataLink team," said Russell Cassella, Managing Partner at Revelstoke Capital Partners. "With his exceptional track record of leading and building innovative software solutions to improve patient care, we believe Ashish will lead DataLink to further expand its market share and continue delivering the data-driven insights that are the hallmark of value-based care."

"The entire DataLink Board and organization are grateful to Kevin for his contributions as Founder and CEO of DataLink and for building a truly differentiated business over the last 20 years," added Mr. Cassella. "We are pleased Kevin will continue to serve on the Board, which will greatly benefit from his deep institutional knowledge and experience."

"It is a privilege to join and lead DataLink through its next phase of growth," said Mr. Kachru. "DataLink has an impressive track record of providing innovative solutions to healthcare plans and providers that enable clinicians to take better care of patients while driving better clinical and operational outcomes. I am honored to be joining such an incredible company and team."

About DataLink

Founded in 2001, DataLink is a healthcare technology company that empowers better health by delivering real-time data aggregation, EHR connectivity, and dynamic dashboards and reporting to payers, providers and care partners. DataLink promotes the collaboration of multiple stakeholders across the care continuum, providing a holistic, real-time view of the entire spectrum of patient data, and its intelligent, data-driven solutions drive value by reducing the cost of care, improving quality scores, ensuring risk adjustment accuracy, and simplifying healthcare navigation. This infrastructure has led to a large DataLink customer receiving a return-on-investment (ROI) of approximately 5:1. For more information on DataLink, visit www.datalinksoftware.com, and to access DataLink's whitepaper on delivering a 5:1 ROI to customers, visit www.datalinksoftware.com/white-papers.

