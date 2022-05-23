Curran Investment Management Awarded by Informa Financial Intelligence Q1 2022

ALBANY, N.Y., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curran Investment Management (CIM) has been awarded PSN Top Guns distinctions for their Curran Core Growth Equity strategy by Informa Financial Intelligence's PSN manager database, North America's longest running database of investment managers, period ending March 31, 2022.

"It's an honor to be recognized again by PSN's Top Guns. In this environment, it's challenging to outperform and maintain investment discipline." ~ Kevin T. Curran, CFA, Co-CEO and Chief Investment Officer, Curran Investment Management

Curran Investment Management's Curran Core Growth Equity Strategy Designation Includes:

Awarded 4 Star Top Guns, ranking #8 total return for the 3-year period ending 3/31/2022 among 148 firms and 242 products within the Large Core Equity Universe.

Top Gun firms are awarded a rating ranging from one to six stars, with the number of stars representing continued performance over time.

In the 4-star category the Curran Core Growth Equity Strategy had an r-squared of 0.80 or greater relative to the style benchmark for the recent five-year period. Moreover, the strategy's returns exceeded the style benchmark for the three latest three-year rolling periods. The top ten returns for the most recent three-year period then become the 4 Star Top Guns.

Top Guns rankings, recognize manager achievement and outperformance measured against their benchmarks. The complete list of PSN Top Guns can be located at Zephyr's PSN Universe Database.

CIM is a Registered Investment Advisor headquartered in Albany, NY, serving both individual and institutional clients. CIM manages $538 million in assets.

Past Performance does not guarantee future results. The information herein is considered to be obtained from reference sources deemed reliable. All Investments carry risks, including possible loss of principal.

