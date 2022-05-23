"Game Change Game" Set To Premiere At Tribeca Film Festival Powerful Documentary Gives A Rare Look Into The Lives Of NBA Players During the Unprecedented 2020 Season

"Game Change Game" is produced by THINK450, the Innovation Engine of the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) in partnership with Good Company

NEW YORK, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Game Change Game," a powerful documentary that takes viewers inside the 2020 NBA season disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic, is set to make its festival debut at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 14, 2022. The film is produced by THINK450, the Innovation Engine of the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA).

With the coronavirus pandemic, social unrest, and pivotal elections across the country, this film captures such a unique moment in our history

"This film came to life in the wake of the social justice reckoning triggered by the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and countless others," said veteran entertainment executive Christina Norman, THINK450's head of content and producer of the film. "As the players were inspired to use their voices to call for justice, we were inspired to create this film to amplify the united response of the 450 basketball players of the NBA and keep the calls for justice ever present."

With unmatched access to the players in the "NBA bubble," "Game Change Game" unfolds as a social justice reckoning played out across the globe and sitting on the bench wasn't an option. The film chronicles how the players grappled with issues bigger than basketball and how the brotherhood of 450 players ultimately came together to use their collective power and influence to engage in real world conversations and activism around social justice in America. The documentary captures the urgency of the moments that led players to become agents of change.

"It is very humbling for me to watch this now and look back at everything we went through as players during that time," said CJ McCollum, president of the NBPA and one of the players featured in the film. "With the coronavirus pandemic, social unrest, and pivotal elections across the country, this film captures such a unique moment in our history and it's amazing to relive these moments of togetherness and activism that transcend the game of basketball."

The documentary blends personal footage shot by players interspersed with interviews from thought leaders, recording artists, and journalists including Nikole Hannah-Jones, Marc Spears, Killer Mike, as well as social justice activists and victims of police brutality. Players in the film include CJ McCollum, Jaylen Brown, Andre Iguodala, Malcolm Brogdon, Garrett Temple, Donovan Mitchell, JaVale McGee, Danny Green, Rudy Gobert, Matisse Thybulle, and Tobias Harris. NBA legends Julius Erving, Oscar Robertson and Jerry West are also featured as well as NBA coach and former player Doc Rivers.

Behind the scenes, Norman brought together a stellar directing team known for their unique visual style, Spike Jordan and Maxime Quoilin. Jordan and Quoilin's creative collaboration is grounded in Jordan's talent for elevated, thought-provoking conceptual direction and Quoilin's ability to craft dynamic, breakthrough visuals. "Game Change Game" is produced by Ms. Norman, Jonathan Lia and Whitney Jackson.

"Game Change Game is both timeless and timely," said Mr. Jordan. "It's 2022 and we're still in the midst of Covid and fighting for justice. I hope this film can be the wake-up call and get people talking about the issues and how to incite the change that we need."

"We started working on this film under the incredibly complex, strict, ever-evolving environment of the 'Bubble,'" says Mr. Quoilin. "We knew it could go in many directions, but after our first interviews with players it became evident that players wanted to use their platform in a completely new way. And as filmmakers it was our duty to shed light on what was on their minds once they got out of the locker room and were not only athletes, but sons, brothers, fathers and friends. "Game Change Game" can be an emotional rollercoaster, but it's an important watch."

"Game Change Game" is an integral part of THINK450's content strategy, which focuses on amplifying the voices of the players and connecting them to audiences through powerful, impactful storytelling.

"This film is a testament to the collective power of our players and beautifully tells the story of how they mobilized as leaders for justice and equality for all," said Tamika Tremaglio, the NBPA's executive director. "I am honored to work with these men and extremely proud of the artful storytelling produced by THINK450 that has been recognized with this opportunity to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival."

Check out "Game Change Game" screening locations, times and ticket information HERE.

About the NBPA

The National Basketball Players Association is the union for current professional basketball players in the National Basketball Association (NBA). Established in 1954, the NBPA's mission is to protect and support the rights and talents of our players, magnify the power of their collective will, and amplify their voices as leaders who will transcend sport and society globally.

The NBPA advocates on behalf of the best interests of all NBA players, including the negotiation of collective bargaining agreements, the filing of grievances on behalf of the players, or counseling players on benefits, educational and post-NBA career opportunities. Business opportunities are generated by THINK450, the for-profit subsidiary of the NBPA charged with managing the players' group licensing rights.

Dedicated to preserving the legacy of its members, the NBPA Foundation provides support and assistance to persons, communities, and organizations around the world that seek to improve the lives of those in need.

About THINK450

THINK450 is the innovation and partnership engine of the NBPA, dedicated to uncovering shared interests between the 450 players and leading brands to build more engaging partnerships. Together with its partners, THINK450 creates original ideas that engage fans, stir them to action, and earn brands the right to participate in cultural conversations. For more information, visit THINK450.com .

About GOOD COMPANY

Good Company is the creative production studio for artists, brands and agencies shaping the cultural landscape. They develop and produce content and experiences that live at the intersection of art and entertainment, performance and audience, advertising and cinema. For more information click here .

