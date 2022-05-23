The Grand Opening Celebrations Continue in May as Yesway Opens Three New Allsup's Stores

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The excitement continues at Yesway , one of the country's fastest growing convenience store chains! In May, the company celebrated the Grand Openings of three new Allsup's-branded stores located at 410 E. 11th Street in Friona, Texas; 1303 East 1st Street in Hereford, Texas; and 1590 Northwest Parkway in Azle, Texas. These are the latest in a previously announced series of both new to industry stores and major raze and rebuilds Yesway is undertaking within both the Yesway and Allsup's portfolios.

These three new stores each feature 5,630 square feet of interior merchandising space, 28 fueling positions, and are open 24 hours per day. Customers visiting these new stores will find their favorite Allsup's world-famous burritos; a full assortment of Yesway and Allsup's private label snacks; a new trucker/automotive section; high quality fresh Allsup's bread, milk, and eggs; and a beer cave; along with amenities including Western Union service, ATM availability, and Coin Cloud digital currency machines offering 30+ digital currencies.

To kick each of the week-long celebrations off with a bang, country music stars and ultimate Allsup's fans, Coffey Anderson and Will Banister, played free concerts for customers, families, and friends at the Azle Grand Opening and the joint Friona and Hereford Grand Opening respectively. Customers in attendance also enjoyed free Pepsi and Frito-Lay products, free hot dogs, an appearance by Tony the Tiger, and the chance to win exciting prizes.

"We are so pleased to bring these new stores to our long-time, loyal Allsup's customers in Friona, Hereford and Azle, Texas," said Tom Trkla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yesway. "We also believe it is essential to support the people and the communities we serve. That is why, in honor of these latest grand openings, we have made donations of $1,250 each to the Friona Volunteer Fire Department, the Friona Police Department, the Hereford Food Pantry, the Hereford Police Department, the Azle Police Department, the Azle Fire Department and EMS, and the Azle Independent School District," he added.

To learn more about upcoming Grand Openings taking place throughout the summer, or to find the Yesway or Allsup's store closest to you, please visit www.Yesway.com/locations or www.Allsups.com/allsups-locations/ .

About Yesway – Yesway is one of the fastest-growing convenience store operators in the United States. Established in 2015, Yesway is a multi-branded platform that acquires, transforms, and enhances portfolios of convenience stores by leveraging expertise in real estate and technology, and by implementing data-driven decision making. Yesway has recently been named the "2021 Convenience Store Chain of the Year" by CStore Decisions and is currently ranked #21 on the "2022 CSP Top 202 Chains" list by total portfolio size. Yesway ranked #2 in year-over-year relative store growth on the Convenience Store News "2020 Top 20 Growth Chains" list and its CEO has been named a "CSP 2020 Power 20 Deal Maker." Yesway's portfolio currently consists of 405 stores located in Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma, and Nebraska, including the Allsup's Convenience Store chain. www.yesway.com

